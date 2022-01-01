Go
Toast

Mezcaluna Mexican Cuisine and Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tacos$17.00
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, & cilantro
Burrito Azada$24.00
Marinated skirt steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, & three sauces: molcajete, queso dip, and salsa verde. Served with grilled onion, jalapeño, lettuce, and pico de gallo on the side
Chicken Fajitas$20.00
Grilled Chicken Fajitas,Includes bell peppers and onions, corn or flour tortillas, Mexican rice, choice of beans, pico de gallo, cheese, & lettuce with sour cream & guacamole
Bay City Enchiladas$23.00
Crab, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack, salsa verde, chipotle sauce, Mexican rice, black beans, & avocado
Burrito Blanco$18.00
Grilled chicken, white rice, whole beans, and jalapeño cream cheese cooked with the chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema sauce on top
Queso$9.00
A warm blend of selected cheeses, spinach, & chiles
Naches De Tres Queso$14.00
House chips, choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, picadillo, black beans, jalapeños, house queso, cheddar & Jack cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream
Ceviche Shrimp$16.00
Shrimp in fresh lime juice, pico de gallo, avocado, lime wedges, & three flat corn tostadas
Mix and Match$17.00
Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, or Tamale (Picadillo or Chicken), Chimichanga, Burrito, or Chile Relleno. Two item combination
Churros$7.00
See full menu

Location

12130 SE 82nd Ave suite 3020

Happy Valley OR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Victorico's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8020

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Portland Cider Company - Clackamas Pub

No reviews yet

Located right off I-205 in Clackamas (take exit 12) is the Portland Cider Company production cidery, fronted with a taproom and restaurant featuring 18 taps of Portland Cider specialties and Northwest craft beer or wine. We offer a full English pub menu, serving lunch, dinner, and snack options, with Happy Hour every day from 3-6 pm.
We're currently OPEN for indoor & outdoor dining:
Wednesday-Thursday 3-9 PM
Friday 3-10 PM
Saturday 12-10 PM
Sunday 12-9 PM
Let our Cider-Tenders pour you a sample cider flight or a pint to enjoy, or take home 19.2oz crowlers or 64-oz growler fills of anything on tap. This taproom regularly features unreleased and limited availability ciders from our cider makers.
The Clackamas Pub is the perfect neighborhood spot with a warm feel, minor friendly all hours, TVs to play local sports, an extended outdoor patio, and a game room in the back.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston