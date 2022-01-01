Go
Michael's Grill & Salad Bar

What began as a hot dog stand in 1977, grew to become an icon.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

1879 2nd St • $

Avg 4.7 (3786 reviews)

Popular Items

Large BYO Salad$12.99
Hot Dog$4.19
Our classic steamed hot dog, built to order.
"Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt
"Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Small BYO Salad$8.49
Char Dog$4.49
Our classic all-beef hot dog char-grilled and built to order.
"Chicago Style" = Mustard, Onion, Relish, Pickle, Tomato, Sport Pepper & Celery Salt
"Everything" = Chicago Style + Sauerkraut
Medium BYO Salad$11.99
Caesar Wrap$7.99
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and housemade seasoned croutons chopped and tossed with Caesar dressing. Wrapped in choice of warmed tortilla
French Fries$3.99
Caesar Salad$9.49
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and housemade seasoned croutons served with Caesar dressing.
Burger$8.49
Our traditional grilled burger served on a sesame bun. Built to order!
"Everything" = Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Relish, Pickle & Sport Pepper
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled double lobe chicken breast, grilled on a sesame bun, dip it in sauce if you would like, and you choose the toppings
"Everything" = Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1879 2nd St

Highland Park IL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
