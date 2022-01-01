Go
Toast

Mike & Patty's

Come in and enjoy!

584 Moody Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

584 Moody Street

Waltham MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

The word Gustazo means great pleasure and “darse or dar un Gustazo” means to treat oneself or someone else to something special.
Located at 240 Moody street, Gustazo aims to bring authentic Cuban flavors to the vibrant Boston restaurant scene. Its festive and original decor embodies the spirit of Havana, with elements of Spanish colonial architecture, reminiscence of the 1950s and colorful Cuban modern art. In the kitchen, modern interpretations of classic Cuban dishes are crafted daily with the best available ingredients.
When visiting this lively neighborhood restaurant, savoring our authentic Cuban fare and listening to our carefully selected compilation of Cuban music, we aim that you our guest, will have a Gustazo!

Charcoal Guido's Trattoria & Bar Waltham

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Margarita's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stazione Di Federal

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston