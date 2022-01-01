Millwright's Restaurant
Fine dining Restaurant located in historical mill.
77 West Street
Popular Items
Location
77 West Street
Simsbury CT
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ta Que - Simsbury
Come in and enjoy!
Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Roux Cajun Eatery
Authentic Cajun food, music, and vibe from a Louisiana girl.
McLadden's
ORDER NOW FROM OUR SIMSBURY PUB!