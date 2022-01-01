Go
Toast

Millwright's Restaurant

Fine dining Restaurant located in historical mill.

77 West Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MILLWRIGHT'S BURGER$18.50
cheddar, lettuce, onion, special sauce, fries/salad. comes pink or no pink
CHICKEN & DUMPLINGS
gnocchi, chicken, root vegetable
BLACK OUT CAKE$12.00
dark chocolate cake, malted milk anglaise
TAVERN BURGER$18.50
caramelized shallot, bearnaise, pickles, fries or salad, comes pink or no pink
MUSHROOM SOUP$11.50
herb salsa, vadouvan rice crisp
CHICKEN WINGS$14.50
6 piece, chili glaze, herbed buttermilk dipping sauce
KALE CAESAR$10.50
crispy chickpeas, parmesan, garlic bread crumbs
ROASTED APPLES$12.00
cinnamon puff pastry, spiced rum caramel mousse, cider syrup
CHEESECAKE$12.00
red currants, spiced pecans, maple sherry cream, buckwheat cookies
SHORT RIB$36.50
arrabbiata sauce, cavatelli, citrus ricotta
See full menu

Location

77 West Street

Simsbury CT

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ta Que - Simsbury

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roux Cajun Eatery

No reviews yet

Authentic Cajun food, music, and vibe from a Louisiana girl.

McLadden's

No reviews yet

ORDER NOW FROM OUR SIMSBURY PUB!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston