Simsbury American restaurants you'll love

Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Simsbury

Millwright's Restaurant image

 

Millwright's Restaurant

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FISH & CHIPS$17.50
beer battered, brown butter tartar sauce, fries or salad
KALE CAESAR$10.50
crispy chickpeas, parmesan, garlic bread crumbs
TAVERN BURGER$18.50
caramelized shallot, bearnaise, pickles, fries or salad, comes pink or no pink
More about Millwright's Restaurant
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

 

Harvest Cafe & Bakery

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farmers Benedict$15.00
shredded potatoes topped with two poached eggs crumbledbacon, scallions and hollandaise. served with toast
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.50
two eggs over hard, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli and cheddar, grilled between two flour tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa and homefries
Irish Benedict$14.50
english muffin topped with our own corned beef has, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
Plan B image

 

Plan B

4 Railroad Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Tenders (GF)$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Smokehouse Burger$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, cheddar cheese, crispy frizzled onions & bourbon BBQ sauce
More about Plan B
Soma Grille/Eno's Place image

 

Soma Grille/Eno's Place

731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Simply NY Strip$36.00
served with daily potato and vegetable
Simply Grilled Filet$36.00
Grilled Filet Mignon served with daily potato, and vegetable
Tavern Burger$14.00
custom blend ground beef, tasty sauce, cheddar cheese
More about Soma Grille/Eno's Place
Ta Que - Simsbury image

 

Ta Que - Simsbury

77 West Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SMOKED CHICKEN$4.00
fried kale, lime crema, chickpeas
GRILLED CORN$7.00
corn, cotija, spices, lime crema
PORK BELLY$4.00
"al pastor", pineapple, cilantro, onion
More about Ta Que - Simsbury
McLadden's image

 

McLadden's

6 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guinness Bratwurst Hoagie$11.00
Classic Burger$11.00
Fish + Chips$18.00
More about McLadden's
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Challah French Toast(2)$9.95
two french toast per order
Irish Benedict$12.95
Two poached eggs, corned beef hash and house made Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
Buttermilk Pancakes(2)$8.95
two pancakes per order
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

