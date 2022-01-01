Simsbury American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Simsbury
More about Millwright's Restaurant
Millwright's Restaurant
77 West Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|FISH & CHIPS
|$17.50
beer battered, brown butter tartar sauce, fries or salad
|KALE CAESAR
|$10.50
crispy chickpeas, parmesan, garlic bread crumbs
|TAVERN BURGER
|$18.50
caramelized shallot, bearnaise, pickles, fries or salad, comes pink or no pink
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
Harvest Cafe & Bakery
1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Farmers Benedict
|$15.00
shredded potatoes topped with two poached eggs crumbledbacon, scallions and hollandaise. served with toast
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.50
two eggs over hard, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli and cheddar, grilled between two flour tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa and homefries
|Irish Benedict
|$14.50
english muffin topped with our own corned beef has, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
More about Plan B
Plan B
4 Railroad Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Full Tenders (GF)
|$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
|Burger Salad
|$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
|Smokehouse Burger
|$15.99
Smoked beef brisket, cheddar cheese, crispy frizzled onions & bourbon BBQ sauce
More about Soma Grille/Eno's Place
Soma Grille/Eno's Place
731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury
|Popular items
|Simply NY Strip
|$36.00
served with daily potato and vegetable
|Simply Grilled Filet
|$36.00
Grilled Filet Mignon served with daily potato, and vegetable
|Tavern Burger
|$14.00
custom blend ground beef, tasty sauce, cheddar cheese
More about Ta Que - Simsbury
Ta Que - Simsbury
77 West Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|SMOKED CHICKEN
|$4.00
fried kale, lime crema, chickpeas
|GRILLED CORN
|$7.00
corn, cotija, spices, lime crema
|PORK BELLY
|$4.00
"al pastor", pineapple, cilantro, onion
More about McLadden's
McLadden's
6 Wilcox Street, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Guinness Bratwurst Hoagie
|$11.00
|Classic Burger
|$11.00
|Fish + Chips
|$18.00
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury
|Popular items
|Challah French Toast(2)
|$9.95
two french toast per order
|Irish Benedict
|$12.95
Two poached eggs, corned beef hash and house made Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
|Buttermilk Pancakes(2)
|$8.95
two pancakes per order