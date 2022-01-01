Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Simsbury restaurants that serve quesadillas

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican image

 

LA JOYA Fresh Mexican

834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
K Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
Yucatan chicken, Oaxaca cheese
K Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Oaxaca cheese
More about LA JOYA Fresh Mexican
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

 

Harvest Cafe & Bakery

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.50
two eggs over hard, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli and cheddar, grilled between two flour tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa and homefries
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
Popover Bistro & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Popover Bistro & Bakery

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
kids quesadilla$6.99
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery
Banner pic

 

Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

21 Iron Horse Boulevard, Simsbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$13.79
HH Quesadilla$5.00
Steak Quesadilla$16.49
More about Iron Horse Sports Bar & Peoples Choice Pizza

