French toast in Simsbury

Simsbury restaurants
Toast

Simsbury restaurants that serve french toast

Roux Cajun Eatery image

 

Roux Cajun Eatery

10 Wilcox Street, Simsbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French toast$10.00
More about Roux Cajun Eatery
Harvest Cafe & Bakery image

 

Harvest Cafe & Bakery

1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mirandas French Toast$6.99
Croissant French Toast$13.00
a split croissant dipped into custard, grilled and topped with powdered sugar, raspberry sauce and fresh berries
Classic French Toast$7.00
thick sliced, dusted with powdered sugar. 2 slices
More about Harvest Cafe & Bakery
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury

Avg 3.9 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Cinna Roll French Toast (3)$11.95
Three pieces of spiced cinnamon swirl with cream cheese icing
Challah French Toast(2)$9.95
two french toast per order
More about BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Popover Bistro & Bakery

928 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury

Avg 4 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nutella Stuffed French Toast$15.50
Two slices of our brioche french toast stuffed with strawberries, bananas, and nutella.
Kids French Toast and Berries$7.99
More about Popover Bistro & Bakery

