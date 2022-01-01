French toast in Simsbury
Simsbury restaurants that serve french toast
Harvest Cafe & Bakery
1390 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury
|Mirandas French Toast
|$6.99
|Croissant French Toast
|$13.00
a split croissant dipped into custard, grilled and topped with powdered sugar, raspberry sauce and fresh berries
|Classic French Toast
|$7.00
thick sliced, dusted with powdered sugar. 2 slices
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury
|Cinna Roll French Toast (3)
|$11.95
Three pieces of spiced cinnamon swirl with cream cheese icing
|Challah French Toast(2)
|$9.95
two french toast per order