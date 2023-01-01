Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Missoula

Go
Missoula restaurants
Toast

Missoula restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula - 2901 Brooks Street

2901 Brooks Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$16.95
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots and cabbage with your choice of seasoned white or brown rice. Flavored with a light soy ginger sauce.
Vegetable Fried Rice$13.50
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots and cabbage with your choice of seasoned white or brown rice. Flavored with a light soy ginger sauce.
Shrimp Fried Rice$18.95
Stir-fried rice with broccoli, zucchini, onions, carrots and cabbage with your choice of seasoned white or brown rice. Flavored with a light soy ginger sauce.
More about Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula - 2901 Brooks Street
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Express - Missoula Broadway MT

2000 West Broadway Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Fried Rice Large$9.95
Pork Fried Rice Small$7.75
More about Noodle Express - Missoula Broadway MT

Browse other tasty dishes in Missoula

Caesar Salad

Cake

Burritos

Chicken Soup

French Fries

Tossed Salad

Shrimp Wraps

Tofu Soup

Map

More near Missoula to explore

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (191 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston