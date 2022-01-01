Go
Mediterranean Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

270 Lorton Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI PLATE$15.95
Herbed Marinated Mary’s Chicken Breast Cubes. Serve with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
CHICKEN GYRO PLATE$14.95
Slow Cooked, Thinly Sliced, Marinated Chicken Meat. Serve with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread.
HUMMUS$6.95
Prepared w Chickpeas, Imported Tahini, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Spices with mama recipe. You can add pesto or harissa to make rich flavor. Serve with splashed olive oil on top, paprika, parsley and Pita bread.
LAMB & BEEF GYRO PLATE$14.95
Slow Cooked, Thinly Sliced, Marinated Lamb & Beef meat. Serve with rice, salad, hummus and pita bread. Meat has dairy in marination; rice has orzo as gluten; tahini sauce has dairy and sesame
PITA BREAD$1.25
LAMB BEEF GYRO WRAP$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion & Tahini Sauce
FRENCH FRIES$4.95
GREEK SALAD$9.95
Hearts Of Romaine, Tomatoes, Imported Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Feta Cheese & Vinaigrette
CHICKEN GYRO WRAP$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion & Tahini Sauce
TZATZIKI$6.95
Famous greek flavor with Lebanese Labneh, Cucumber, Mint & Garlic. Serve with splashed olive oil on top, paprika, parsley and Pita bread.
Location

Burlingame CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
