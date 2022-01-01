Go
Mom & Pops Burgers

Our unique menu reflects who we are – Mom was born in the Pampanga province of the Philippines and moved to Southern California when she was little. Pops is a New Englander from Meriden, Connecticut. We met in San Francisco and how we arrived Cape Cod is a long story which we would be happy to tell to you in person in our restaurant, Mom & Pops!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1603 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (736 reviews)

Popular Items

naked fries$5.50
our house fries with a touch of salt
frappes$6.50
vanilla, chocolate, swirl, snowy owl coffee, snowy owl mocha. coffee and mocha frappes made with snowy owl cold brew coffee
cheeseburger$7.95
american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, pop's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
buttermilk fried chicken sandwich$12.95
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayo. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
california burger$10.25
pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, avocado, mom's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
plantain & black bean vegetarian burger$9.95
house-made plantain & black bean patty, lettuce, onion, avocado, sweet chili sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
chicken tenders$10.95
buttermilk fried chicken tenders. served with 1 complimentary dipping sauce. additional dipping sauces $0.75
mcdowell's burger$7.95
american cheese, pickles, diced onions, mustard, ketchup. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
el dyablo burger$10.95
hot habanero cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, pickled jalapeño peppers, shishito peppers, mom's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
mom & pops fries$7.00
naked fries topped with cheese sauce, grilled onion, pop's sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1603 Main Street

Chatham MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
