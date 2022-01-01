Go
Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck

Our unique menu reflects who we are – Mom was born in the Pampanga province of the Philippines and moved to Southern California when she was little. Pops is a New Englander from Meriden, Connecticut. We met in San Francisco and how we arrived Cape Cod is a long story which we would be happy to tell to you in person in our restaurant, Mom & Pops!

485 West Main Street

Popular Items

naked fries$5.50
our house fries with a touch of salt
blt sandwich$7.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
cheeseburger$7.95
american cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, pop's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
el dyablo burger$10.95
hot habanero cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce, pickled jalapeño peppers, shishito peppers, mom's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
bacon & blue cheeseburger$10.25
blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
pop's sauce$0.75
our house-made ketchup and mayo-based burger sauce, with a few secret ingredients added in
hot dog$6.25
100% all beef hot dog in a natural casing
pickles$0.50
california burger$10.25
pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, avocado, mom's sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
plantain & black bean vegetarian burger$9.95
house-made plantain & black bean patty, lettuce, onion, avocado, sweet chili sauce. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
485 West Main Street

Hyannis MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
