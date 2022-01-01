Go
Montana's Rib & Chop House

2159 Burke Street, Bozeman

Popular Items

Filet 6 oz$25.95
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 pound of fresh ground round topped with cheddar cheese or blue cheese crumbles.
Fulton Street Ribs$19.95
Our award winning Fulton Street Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
9 oz Filet$34.95
Cedar Plank Salmon$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
Whole Rack$29.95
Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
2 pieces of chicken tenderloin battered and fried. Served with French fries
Chicken Fingers$13.95
4 large chicken tenders deep fried in our hand-mixed batter. Served over fries with a side of honey mustard. Other sauces (Buffalo style) available upon request
Hand-Cut Ribeye$44.95
15-16 ounce CAB ribeye steak. Our most popular and flavorful steak. Topped with an ounce of butter.
Chop House Caesar - Steak Salad$17.95
A huge portion of freshly cut romaine, grilled red onions, bacon pieces, freshly made croutons, parmesan cheese and our secret Caesar dressing tossed together. Topped with 6-oz. of sliced top sirloin then drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Location

2159 Burke Street, Bozeman

Bozeman MT

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
