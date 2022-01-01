Chicken sandwiches in Morristown
Redbud Deli - Morristown
345 EAST ECOMONY ROAD, MORRISTOWN
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$11.45
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, leaf lettuce, and sliced ripe tomato on toasted ciabatta. Served with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'
|Redbud Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Our own house made recipe: chicken breast, grapes, and celery in a light tangy dressing with leaf lettuce and ripe tomato. Served on wheatberry bread with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'