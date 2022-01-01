Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Morristown

Morristown restaurants
Morristown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Avocado Sandwich image

 

Redbud Deli - Morristown

345 EAST ECOMONY ROAD, MORRISTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$11.45
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, leaf lettuce, and sliced ripe tomato on toasted ciabatta. Served with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'
Redbud Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Our own house made recipe: chicken breast, grapes, and celery in a light tangy dressing with leaf lettuce and ripe tomato. Served on wheatberry bread with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'
Circle S Butcher Block and Farm Kitchen image

 

Circle S Butcher Block and Farm Kitchen

148 Cold Creek Drive, Morristown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$9.99
