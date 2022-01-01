Go
The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve

Small production wines | Innovative craft beers | Farm kitchen
We do not currently offer online ordering; use this portal to see our rotating menu in real time

5931 Blenheim Rd

Popular Items

Eggs, Large (per half dozen)$2.00
Citrus, Lemons (each)$0.75
Toilet Paper (2 ply, per roll)$1.00
Citrus, Limes (each)$0.65
Supermoon .998 IPA - 7.1% abv
Apples, Empire (per apple)$0.75
Shaved Brussels Salad - lemon / olive oil / anchovy / hazelnut / ricotta salata$12.00
Margherita Pizza - olive oil / tomato / mozzarella / basil$11.00
Mount Ida Cheeseburger - mount ida farm beef / shallot confit / ruth's mustard / cheddar / challah roll / choice of: french fries or potato chips$18.00
Mount Ida Cheeseburger - Mount Ida farm beef / mushroom / American cheese / peppers + onions / mayo / mariebette challah roll [chips or side salad {+1}]$17.00
Location

Charlottesville VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
