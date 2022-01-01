Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scottsville restaurants you'll love

Scottsville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Scottsville

Must-try Scottsville restaurants

Lumpkin's image

 

Lumpkin's - 1075 Valley Street

------1075 Valley Street, Scottsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers (Strips)$10.25
choice of two (2) vegetables
Half Home Fries$1.75
Cheese Sticks (5)$4.75
More about Lumpkin's - 1075 Valley Street
The Tasting Room & Taphouse at Mount Ida Reserve image

 

The Tasting Room & Taphouse - Mount Ida Reserve

5600 Moonlight Drive, Scottsville

No reviews yet
Popular items
Apples, Empire (per apple)$0.75
Supermoon .998 IPA - 7.1% abv$0.00
Eggs, Large (per half dozen)$2.00
More about The Tasting Room & Taphouse - Mount Ida Reserve
The Batteau image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Batteau

515 Valley St, Scottsville

Avg 4.8 (51 reviews)
More about The Batteau
