Scottsville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Scottsville restaurants
More about Lumpkin's - 1075 Valley Street
Lumpkin's - 1075 Valley Street
------1075 Valley Street, Scottsville
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers (Strips)
|$10.25
choice of two (2) vegetables
|Half Home Fries
|$1.75
|Cheese Sticks (5)
|$4.75
More about The Tasting Room & Taphouse - Mount Ida Reserve
The Tasting Room & Taphouse - Mount Ida Reserve
5600 Moonlight Drive, Scottsville
|Popular items
|Apples, Empire (per apple)
|$0.75
|Supermoon .998 IPA - 7.1% abv
|$0.00
|Eggs, Large (per half dozen)
|$2.00
More about The Batteau
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Batteau
515 Valley St, Scottsville