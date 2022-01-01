Champion Grill
Closed today
78 Reviews
$
2075 Bond Street
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville VA 22901
Nearby restaurants
Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine
Thank you for choosing Maharaja fine Indian cuisine, hope you had a pleasant meal.
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
TAKE OUT & DELIVERY ONLY until further notice.
—
Traditional Thai Cuisine, noodles, pho, and more... We accept all major credit cards and cash.
matchbox
We’re known for wood-fired pizzas, mini burgers, fresh salads and chef-inspired entrées, like pan-seared sea bass and oven-roasted filet mignon. It’s American bistro fare, crafted from high quality ingredients with a chef at the helm in every kitchen.
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.