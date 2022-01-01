Go
Champion Grill

2075 Bond Street

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Popular Items

Spicy Ceaser$9.00
Romaine, Horseradish Caesar,
Shaved Parmesan, Croutons
Fries(Vegan)$6.00
Traditional BLT$12.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romaine lettuce, Tomato, Dukes Mayo, Toasted White Bread
Grilled Cheese$7.00
American Cheese, White Bread
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
6oz Ground Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Garlic Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Pretzel Bun
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Fried Brussel Sprout served with a side of Billy Sauce
Grilled Burger$14.00
6oz Ground Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Sautéed Onion, Garlic Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, |Pretzel Bun
(Vegan Option Available)
6 Fried Cauliflower Poppers(Vegan)$9.00
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken, House made Butter Pickles, Mayo, Pretzel Bun
20 Boneless Wings$16.00
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

2075 Bond Street, Charlottesville VA 22901

