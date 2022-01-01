Go
Toast

Mr. Submarine & Sal's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

7142 Cosby Village Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SM Steak & Cheese Sub$7.69
LG Steak & Cheese Sub$9.89
Garden Salad-SM$4.94
Large 2 Topping$17.29
Jalapeno Poppers$6.69
LG Ham & Cheese Sub$8.79
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$4.59
See full menu

Location

7142 Cosby Village Rd

Chesterfield VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen

No reviews yet

SDBK

Fest

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SALSA CHICKEN

No reviews yet

Rotisserie chicken, latinamerican grill.

The Grille At Magnolia Green

No reviews yet

The Grille is a place where family, friends, residents, neighbors, and the entire Richmond community can come together and enjoy each other’s company.
Amazing food is an essential part of the experience, and we feature a menu built around traditional favorites while keeping it reasonably priced so that everyone can enjoy it – frequently.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston