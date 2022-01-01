Go
Toast

Mudtown Eat & Drink

Come in and enjoy!

3144 Green Valley Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ranch$0.75
USA Cheese$13.00
8oz patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo.
Cahaba Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cahaba Cajun$13.00
Blackened 8oz patty with fried pickles, pepper jack cheese, sweet & spicy mustard and our cahaba cajun sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Ponchartrain Pasta$20.00
Monte Cristo$12.00
Charleston Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Catfish Finger Basket$14.00
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad$14.00
Heights House Salad$10.00
See full menu

Location

3144 Green Valley Rd

Vestavia Hills AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Troup's Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza and more!

Cookie Fix

No reviews yet

Welcome to Cookie Fix! We are excited to make your event sweet!

Ashley Mac's

No reviews yet

Ashley Mac’s is committed to providing quality home-style food and excellent customer service.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0181

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston