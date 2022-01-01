Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Murrells Inlet

Murrells Inlet restaurants
Murrells Inlet restaurants that serve salmon

Dead Dog Saloon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (4919 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Salad$22.00
North Atlantic salmon, fresh chopped greens, blue cheese crumbles, red onions and cherry tomatoes.
More about Dead Dog Saloon
The Claw House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Claw House

4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$25.00
More about The Claw House
Item pic

 

Wicked Tuna

4123 US-17 BUS, Murrles Inlet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$37.00
Sushi grade Scottish salmon encrusted with herbs, served medium and grilled to perfection with a dark ale mustard pesto. Served with garlic roasted broccolini.
Salmon Crunch Specialty Roll$20.00
Inside: Spicy salmon, and shrimp tempura.
Outside: Salmon, sweet glaze, sweet chili, scallions, and crispy tempura flakes.
More about Wicked Tuna

