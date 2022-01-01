Salmon in Murrells Inlet
Murrells Inlet restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$22.00
North Atlantic salmon, fresh chopped greens, blue cheese crumbles, red onions and cherry tomatoes.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Claw House
4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.00
Wicked Tuna
4123 US-17 BUS, Murrles Inlet
|Grilled Salmon
|$37.00
Sushi grade Scottish salmon encrusted with herbs, served medium and grilled to perfection with a dark ale mustard pesto. Served with garlic roasted broccolini.
|Salmon Crunch Specialty Roll
|$20.00
Inside: Spicy salmon, and shrimp tempura.
Outside: Salmon, sweet glaze, sweet chili, scallions, and crispy tempura flakes.