  • Irving
  • /
  • My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

My Thai and Vegan (IRVING)

Come in and enjoy!

6550 N MacArthur Blvd

Popular Items

Thai Tea (20oz)$4.00
with coconut milk or half and half
NUGGETS Vegan Chicken$7.95
Made from Soybean. Served with homemade yellow mustard.
Green Curry$12.95
Mild green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.
Vegan Crispy Banana Ice Cream$6.95
Fried banana served with dairy-free (vanilla) ice cream.
Yellow Curry$12.95
Mild yellow curry coconut broth with potatoes, yellow onions and carrots.
Vegan Green Curry$13.95
Homemade green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, carrots, broccolis, bell peppers and basil leaves.
*gluten free
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)$5.50
Mushrooms and cocunut milk in lemon grass broth, chili paste and cilatro garnish.
Vegan Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with onions, scallions, broccolis, carrots, garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Thai Fried Rice$11.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Location

6550 N MacArthur Blvd

Irving TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
