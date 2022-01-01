Go
Nantucket Lobster Trap

23 Washington Street

Nantucket, MA 02554

Popular Items

Corn$4.00
Bacon Bays$16.00
Bacon wrapped Nantucket Bay Scallops served on a bed of arugula. Fresh dill/horseradish aioli dipping sauce. Lemon garnish. #7-8 per order.
Clam Chowder$10.00
New England style.
*contains potatoes and bacon bits
Lobster Roll (HOT)$34.00
Warm lobster claw, knuckle & tail smothered in herb infused drawn butter. Fresh Lemon garnish. Toasted brioche roll.
**Comes with a bag of Cape Cod potato chips and/or coleslaw. Swap french fries, sweet potato fries or a side salad for small up charge.
Classic Caesar$16.00
Chopped fresh Romaine, house croutons. Classic caesar dressing.
Lobsters TO GO
Boiled Lobster Dinners come cooked, cracked and ready to eat. Served with warm drawn butter, fresh lemon and your choice of 2 sides.
Fish & Chips$15.00
Flash fried Haddock served with house Tartar sauce, french fries and fresh lemon garnish.
**Substitute sweet potato fries for a small up charge
Lobster Roll (COLD)$34.00
light mayo, cold lobster salad served on a warm buttered and toasted brioche roll.
**Comes with a bag of Cape Cod potato chips and/or coleslaw. Swap french fries, sweet potato fries or a side salad for small up charge.
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

23 Washington Street, Nantucket MA 02554

