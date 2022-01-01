Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Naples

Naples restaurants
Toast

Naples restaurants that serve crispy chicken

ZZA BABY image

 

ZZA BABY

9118 Strada Place, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wings$14.00
Crispy Chicken Club$15.00
More about ZZA BABY
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

1186 3rd Street South, Naples

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich | red wine BBQ | miso-jalapeño slaw$19.00
More about Sea Salt
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oak & Stone - Naples

2270 Logan Blvd, Naples

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$16.25
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
More about Oak & Stone - Naples

