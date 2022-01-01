Crispy chicken in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about ZZA BABY
ZZA BABY
9118 Strada Place, Naples
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$14.00
|Crispy Chicken Club
|$15.00
More about Sea Salt
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich | red wine BBQ | miso-jalapeño slaw
|$19.00
More about Oak & Stone - Naples
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oak & Stone - Naples
2270 Logan Blvd, Naples
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.25
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.
|CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
fresh field greens tossed with roasted corn, black beans, red onions, grape tomatoes, cheddar and ranch. Topped with crispy fried chicken and tortilla strips.