Grits in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve grits
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
5461 Airport Pulling Rd, Naples
|Grits Bowl
|$5.95
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
|Grits Cup
|$4.75
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
Skillets
4170 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Grits Bowl
|$5.95
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
Sea Salt
1186 3rd Street South, Naples
|Boneless Wagyu Short Ribs | goat cheese grits | BBQ baby carrots | pistachio
|$47.00
Skillets
5625 Strand Blvd, Naples
|Grits Bowl
|$5.95
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
Skillets
8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115, Naples
|Grits Bowl
|$5.95
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
|Grits Cup
|$4.75
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.