Rice balls in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve rice balls
More about New York Pizza & Pasta Tamiami
New York Pizza & Pasta Tamiami
11140 Tamiami Trail N, Naples
|Mini Rice Balls
|$13.00
Three fried mini rice balls stuffed with ground beef, peas, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano served with marinara sauce on side
More about Rosedale Brick Oven
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rosedale Brick Oven
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples
|Sicilian Rice Ball
|$14.00
Our homemade risotto Arancini, formed around a center of bolognese, garden peas & shredded mozzarella. Served with side of ricotta cheese & our marinara.