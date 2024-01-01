Rice balls in Naples

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

New York Pizza & Pasta Tamiami

11140 Tamiami Trail N, Naples

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Rice Balls$13.00
Three fried mini rice balls stuffed with ground beef, peas, mozzarella and Pecorino Romano served with marinara sauce on side
More about New York Pizza & Pasta Tamiami
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rosedale Brick Oven

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105, Naples

Avg 4.5 (2252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sicilian Rice Ball$14.00
Our homemade risotto Arancini, formed around a center of bolognese, garden peas & shredded mozzarella. Served with side of ricotta cheese & our marinara.
More about Rosedale Brick Oven

