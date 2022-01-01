Lomo in Naples
Naples restaurants that serve lomo
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9
1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9, Naples
|Lomo Loco Roll
|$20.00
Peruvian stir fried beef & cooked onion inside topped with seared slices of rare beef sirloin.
|Lomo Saltado
|$20.00
Stir-fried beef with onions tomatoes, served with and french fries or plantains.
More about Legends B&G - Pavilion
SEAFOOD
Legends B&G - Pavilion
8955 Tamiami Trl N, Naples
|Arepa Lomo Saltado
|$15.99
More about Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee
1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109, NAPLES
|Lomo Saltado
|$20.00
Stir-fried beef with onions tomatoes, served with and french fries or plantains.
|Lomo Poke
|$15.00
Beef, rice, carrots, cucumber, edamame, lettuce, purple cabbage, sesame seeds & fried egg.