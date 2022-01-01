Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Naples

Naples restaurants
Naples restaurants that serve lomo

Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche- Pine Ridge - 1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9

1575 Pine Ridge Road Suite 9, Naples

Takeout
Lomo Loco Roll$20.00
Peruvian stir fried beef & cooked onion inside topped with seared slices of rare beef sirloin.
Lomo Saltado$20.00
Stir-fried beef with onions tomatoes, served with and french fries or plantains.
SEAFOOD

Legends B&G - Pavilion

8955 Tamiami Trl N, Naples

Avg 4.4 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Arepa Lomo Saltado$15.99
Komoon Thai Sushi Ceviche - Immokalee

1514 Immokalee Rd UNIT 109, NAPLES

Takeout
Lomo Saltado$20.00
Stir-fried beef with onions tomatoes, served with and french fries or plantains.
Lomo Poke$15.00
Beef, rice, carrots, cucumber, edamame, lettuce, purple cabbage, sesame seeds & fried egg.
