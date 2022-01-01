Go
Neomonde Mediterranean

Let us host your next affair. Whether it’s a wedding, corporate function, or social get together, you can count on great food and experience!

10235 Chapel Hill Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Tatziki$30.00
Lebanese yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint. (8-12 Servings)
Small Fatoush$25.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (8-12 Servings)
Small Hummus$20.00
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)
Large Hummus$35.00
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)
Pita Pocket Platter$10.99
Choose from our made-fresh pita pocket sandwiches accompanied by two salad/side selections.
Large Chicken Kabob$95.00
24 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Small Baklava Platter$25.00
Assorted Mediterranean pastries made with layers of fillo dough, nuts and syrup; baked to a golden brown and cut into bite size pieces. (10-15 Servings)
Small Kabob Platter$10.00
Bottled Water$1.50
Small Falafel$30.00
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
Location

10235 Chapel Hill Rd.

Morrisville NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
