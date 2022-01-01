Go
Neomonde Mediterranean

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

10235 Chapel Hill Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)

Popular Items

Pistachio BAKLAVA$1.49
Large Falafel Pita Pocket$8.99
Chicken Kabob$4.99
Hummus
chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices
Large Kabob Plate$12.99
Pita Pocket Plate$10.99
Pick 4 Plate$11.99
Large Chicken Shawarma$10.99
Grape Leaves$0.89
Falafel$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10235 Chapel Hill Rd

Morrisville NC

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
