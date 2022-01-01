Neomonde Mediterranean
We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!
10235 Chapel Hill Rd
10235 Chapel Hill Rd
Morrisville NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
