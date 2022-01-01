Go
Nomad Eatery

A place to share food, drink and hospitality! Featuring Mediterranean, South East Asian and Latin cuisines.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2041 Rosecrans Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

MARY'S CHICKEN SKEWER$16.00
nomad kebobs are served with skewered tomatoes, onions & sweet peppers.
plates include baba ganoush, cucumber-bulgar salad, tzatziki, tahini & flatbread.
CRISPY CHILI RELLENO$17.00
three salsas, Jalisco rice, lime crema
FRESH SALMON SALAD$17.00
watercress, nuoc cham, pickled vegetables
CHAR-GRILLED HALF CHICKEN$25.00
cucumber-bulgar salad, garlic sauce (toum), flatbread
LAMB SHISH-KE-BOB SKEWER$24.00
nomad kebobs are served with skewered tomatoes, onions & sweet peppers.
plates include baba ganoush, cucumber-bulgar salad, tzatziki, tahini & flatbread.
WOK SEARED SHRIMP$18.00
purple basil, toasted shallot, Jasmine rice, bean sprouts, jalapeno
NOMAD HUMMUS$11.00
crunchy garbanzos, lemon, garlic, zhoug, flatbread
TUSCAN KALE SALAD$13.00
dates, almonds, shaved pecorino, lemon vinaigrette
CHIMICHURRI STEAK FRITES$24.00
marinated prime flat iron, nomad fries
SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE$18.00
simmered Italian meat sauce, San Marzano tomatoes, parmesan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2041 Rosecrans Ave

El Segundo CA

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
