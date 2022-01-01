Go
North Pier Brewing Company

Good Beer, Good Food, Good People. Come in and enjoy!

670 N Shore Dr.

670 N Shore Dr.

Benton Harbor MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
North Shore Inn

Award-winning burgers and beer - friendly, comfortable atmosphere - weekly specials and great service

The Livery

The Livery specializes in hand-tossed, spent-grain pizzas, and oven-baked sandwiches. Our extensive menu also features salads, mac-n-cheese, and appetizers, made from locally sourced ingredients!

Happy Poochie Eatery

A casual American fare eatery with sandwiches, salads, soups, and more.
Happiness is a full pooch!

Bread + Bar

Come in and enjoy!

