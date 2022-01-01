Go
Oasthouse

5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D

Popular Items

Mama's Meatloaf$17.99
ground brisket + smoked pork belly, tomato balsamic marmalade, onion crisps, pimento mashers
Rueben Sandwich$16.99
house cured corn beef, german slaw, swiss, good good sauce, marbled rye, house chips
Cheeseburger$14.99
fresh ground beef, white american, L.T.O.P, good good sauce, brioche bun, fries
Oasthouse Classic Pimento Burger$14.99
fresh ground beef, smoked gouda pimento, roasted corn relish, chipotle aioli, brioche bun, fries
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
house ground beef, cheddar cheese, brioche bun with fries or applies
Strawberry Fields$13.99
mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, cucumbers, strawberry vinaigrette
Fried Cheese Curds$9.99
wisconsin cheese curds, san marzano tomato dipping sauce, green peppercorn buttermilk sauce
House Pretzel$6.99
whole grain mustard, house pickles
Pimento Deviled Eggs$9.99
smoked gouda pimento, chives, citrus tartar, pickled onions
Chicken Schnitzel$18.99
pan fried breaded chicken breast, dijon cream, lemon thyme spaetzle, lemon
5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
