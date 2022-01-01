Go
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria

Eat well and drink better beer!

321 NE Madison Ave

Popular Items

BBQ, Pork & Pineapple$14.50
Bacon, pulled pork, and pineapple with red onion & Italian cheese blend.
Big Ol' Pretzel$11.00
Warm, thick, chewy pretzel with a creamy white cheddar sauce.
Reuben$12.25
House-made corned beef or turkey with seasoned sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese & 1000 Island dressing on toasted marble rye.
Fish & Chips
Hand battered and crisp fried polluck filets served with a house tartar sauce and pub fries.
Honey, Goat & Bacon$14.50
Smokey bacon, goat cheese, braised onions, dates, italian cheese blend, and drizzled with sweet honey.
Pork Nachos$12.50
Pulled pork served with sour cream, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, green onions on a bed of house-made pita chips.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.75
Delicious blend of creamy artichoke hearts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, mayo, and cream cheese served piping hot with house-made pita chips.
Horseshoe$14.00
Open faced sandwich begins with thick sliced toasted bread, your choice of meat, smothered with a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries.
Lamb Burger$13.75
Seasoned, chargrilled ground lamb topped with feta cheese and aioli mayo on a brioche bun.
Pony Shoe$12.00
Open faced sandwich begins with thick sliced toasted bread, your choice of meat, smothered with a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries.
Location

321 NE Madison Ave

Peoria IL

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
