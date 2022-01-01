Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
Eat well and drink better beer!
321 NE Madison Ave
Popular Items
Location
321 NE Madison Ave
Peoria IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Scottish Rite Theatre
Come in and enjoy!
Kenny’s Westside Pub
We're taking every precaution possible, including proper distancing of tables, employees wearing masks, with hand sanitizer stations throughout the restaurant.
Macks
Come in and enjoy!