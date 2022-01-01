Go
Ohio City Burrito - W 25th

Come in and enjoy!

1844 W. 25th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jarritos$2.50
Choice of Mexican Coke, Lime, Mandarin, Pineapple
Chips and Guacamole$4.00
Talia's Taco$3.50
Choice of soft flour or soft corn shell, filled with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and choice of salsa.
Veggie Burrito$8.00
Comes with three. A trio of soft corn tacos with barbacoa, chopped onions, fresh cilantro and lime. No substitutions.
25th Street Taco$4.00
A double-layer taco with refried beans sandwiched between a soft flour & crispy corn shell. Your choice of meat & all the fixin's
Chips$1.50
Brothers Burrito$9.00
12" Tortilla filled with cilantro-lime rice and your choice of beans, meat, salsa, sour cream, guacamole & other toppings.
Naked Burrito$9.00
Ditch the tortilla and make it naked! Same fillings as the burrito, but in a bowl.
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Chips and Queso$4.00
Location

1844 W. 25th Street

Cleveland OH

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

