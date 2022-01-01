Old Ox Brewery

Go
44652 Guilford Dr

Popular Items

Cinco de Mayo Food & Beer Pairing (5/5)$20.00
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a South of the Border food & beer pairing experience!
Your South of the Border Experience includes four bites and three 4-oz. pours plus a pint of Ernesto...start drooling...
- Southwest Chopped Salad with Hardway Lager
- Queso with Ernesto American Ale with Lime
- Carne Asada Taco with Kristin's Passion Mexican Hot Chocolate Porter
- Lemon Ricotta Cheese with FestivALE Cherry Farmhouse Ale
Reserve your food & beer pairing in advance.
Hoppy Place (6pk 12oz)$11.00
West Coast Style IPA. 6.5% ABV
Oxplorer Variety Pack (12pk 12oz)$20.00
Mixed twelve pack of Golden Ox, Hoppy Place, Black Ox, and a limited release beer!
St. Patrick’s Day Feast (March 17th)$20.00
March 17 - Seating 6pm - 7:30 pm. We’ll be serving up an Irish Menu for your dining pleasure…
Luck of the Irish Menu $20
Corned Beef
Cabbage & Potatoes
Mustard
Irish Soda Bread
Motor Goat Bock Lager 6pk 12oz$10.00
Bold notes of toffee and toast with a smooth, rich finish. ABV: 6.0%
Golden Ox (6pk 12oz)$10.00
Golden Ale. 5.9% ABV
CC Black Forest 500 ml bottle$16.00
Black Ox (6pk 12oz)$10.00
Rye Porter. 6.0% ABV
4pk Sight Seer Saison$14.00
The Belgian yeast, sweet malt, orange and peppercorn flavors are Inspired by the historic Saisons of Belgium, ABV: 8.0%
Keg Nog (4pk 16oz)$18.00
Just the right amount of nutmeg, vanilla and cinnamon and a silky mouthfeel...one Dickens of an ale! ABV: 8.0%
Location

44652 Guilford Dr

Ashburn VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
