Green Tree Tavern - 15 S King St
Open today 3:00 PM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:59 am
Location
15 S King St, Leesburg VA 20175
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Leesburg
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurant