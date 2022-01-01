Go
Olo Pizza

40A Millbrook St

Popular Items

Wings$15.00
Lemon pepper rub and served with garlic parmesan dip
French Fries$8.00
Hand cut with salt and pepper
Greek Salad$13.00
chopped lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumber, Greek olives, onions, fried pita chips, imported feta, lemon mint dressing
Cheese Pie$15.00
Build Your Own$15.00
Pepperoni Pie$19.00
With fresh and shredded mozzarella, thick pepperoni, and dried oregano
Ricotta Pie$19.00
Shredded mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, Mike's Hot Honey, herbs, and pecorino
Margherita Pie$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil, and strong olive oil
Meatball Ricotta Pie$20.00
With fresh and shredded mozzarella, basil, and chili flake
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Served with Mike's Hot Honey and goat cheese pesto
Location

40A Millbrook St

Worcester MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
