One Willow

One Willow features fresh seafood, fish, & raw bar with ocean views, & good vibes. We have an outdoor bar, live music, comfortable, fun atmosphere, One Willow will feel like home to everyone who walks through its doors.

SEAFOOD

1 Willow st • $$

Avg 4.4 (1220 reviews)

Popular Items

Organic Salmon$18.00
Kimchi, Sticky Rice, Lemongrass Gastrique,
Willow Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine, English Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Feta Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette
The Willow Burger$15.00
10oz Chopped Beef, Cheddar, Hawaiian Bun, LTO, Fries
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Old Bay Tartar Sauce, Hawaiian Bun, LTO, Fries
Fried Calamari$14.00
Rhode Island Calamari, Vinegar peppers, Confit cherry tomatoes, Marinara
Chicken Wings$12.00
Caribbean jerk rub, housemade ranch dressing
Lobster Roll$28.00
Lobster Roll$28.00
Fresh Maine Lobster, Toasted Split Bun, Lemon Aioli, Chives
Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceburg, Blue Cheese, Bacon Lardon, Pistachio, Red Onion
Chicken Milanese$20.00
Tricolore Salad, White Balsamic, Shaved grana padano
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Willow st

Highlands NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

