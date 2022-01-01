One Willow
One Willow features fresh seafood, fish, & raw bar with ocean views, & good vibes. We have an outdoor bar, live music, comfortable, fun atmosphere, One Willow will feel like home to everyone who walks through its doors.
SEAFOOD
1 Willow st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1 Willow st
Highlands NJ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Local Smoke BBQ at The Seafarer
Come to relax and enjoy BBQ, cocktails and the view!
Seafarer Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Side Dish LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Strada
antipasti | wood-fired pizze | primi | curated cocktails | craft birra & vino