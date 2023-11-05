3 Corners Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
3 Corners Pizza is a New York-style pizzeria bringing a slice of NYC through thoughtful design and feel. This style of pizza is made with a large, hand-tossed crust that is thick and crispy along the edge yet soft and thin enough to fold and eat. 3 Corners Pizza is all about high energy and good times made simple through delicious food, tasty beverages, and attentive service!
Location
813 Water St, Tampa, FL 33602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Small Giant & Wine On Water - Small Giant Bar & Restaurant
No Reviews
1051 Water Street Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Sparkman Wharf
No Reviews
615 Channelside Drive Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurant