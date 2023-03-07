Small Giant & Wine On Water Small Giant/Wine On Water
No reviews yet
1051 Water Street
Tampa, FL 33602
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
APPETIZERS
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
ribeye, provolone, spicy ailoi & queso drizzle
Chicken Wings
served with your choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch
Cornbread Skillet
served with housemade honey butter
Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts
Loaded Tots
melted cheddar, bacon with housemade ranch
Loaded Nachos
ground beef, melted cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, black olives, pickled jalapenos, side of queso
Pickle Fries
cornmeal breaded, served with a spicy aioli
Pretzel Sticks
served with stone ground mustard aioli
Red Pepper Hummus
Cheese Curds
SOUP & SALAD
PIZZA
Pepperoni Pizza
two types of pepperoni, mozzarella
All The Way Pizza
mushroom, sausage, green pepper, onion
Meat Lovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef
Veggie Pizza
mushroom, green pepper, onion
Four Cheese Pizza
mozzarella, cheddar, provolone
Pickle & Pig Pizza
ENTREES/HANDHELDS
Four Cheese Macaroni
Wet Burrito
ground beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, smothered with red chile sauce, melted cheese, black olive, sour cream
Chicken Tenders
crispy chicken, served with bbq or honey mustard and choice of side
The OG Burger
greens, tomato, OG sauce, american cheese, pickles
Truffle Mushroom Burger
swiss, sauteed mushroom, truffle aioli
Kimchi Bacon Burger
cheddar, bbq, bacon
French Dip
ribeye, caramelized onions, provolone, truffle aioli
BLT
mound of bacon, tomato, greens, mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, greens, tomato
Stacked Turkey Club
bacon, avocado, mayo, greens, tomato
SIDES
Wine on Water - Retail
Wine
Agri Segretum, Cinino, Frizzante - Sangiovese
Agricola Ficomontanino - Bulgarelli Rosso, Tuscany 2020
Albert Mann Cremant d'Alsace
Aline Beaune Bourgogne Blanc 2020
Almacita Bubbly - Pinot Noir Rose, Mendoza, Argentina
Alvar de Dios - Camino de los Arrieros, Spain
Ameztoi Rubentis Tx Rose
Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles
Anko Flor de Cardon Cab, Argentina 2019
Anna Espelt - Pla De Gates Blanc
Anthill Farm Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast - 2020
Anton Bauer Pinot Noir, Austria
Belisario - Le Salse, Verdicchio Di Matellica
Bench Pinot Noir, CA
Borgoluce Prosecco Brut 2020
Bret Brothers Soufran St Veran Combe Desroches - Burgundy
Broadside Wild Ferment Chard, CA
Broc Cellars - The Badger Nero D' Avola 2021
Broc Cellars Wirth Zinfandel, Solano County, CA
Buil & Gine Gine Gine Priorat
BASINA Bura-Mrgudic Peljesac - Zinfandel- Croatia
Cantina Furlani, Maddie (2021)
Cantina Furlani, Vermouth (NV)
Cara Sur - Finca Maggio, Tinto, Argentina 2019
Caroline Parent Mersault 2018/2019
Casa Belfi Frizzante Bianco
Castell'in Villa Chianti Classico 2018
Castello di Ama - San Lorenzo, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2018
Castro Ventosa - El Castro de altuille - Mencia - Bierzo
Ch La Croix du Duc Bordeaux
Ch. Puy Servain Bergerac Rose - Cab/Merlot
Chateau Cos d'Estournel - Goulee - Medoc, Bordeaux 2016
Chateau D'Esclans, Les Clans - Rose, Provence
Chateau du Moulin-a-vent / Couvent des Thorins - Gamay Noir
Chateau Marjosse, Cuvée Ortolan - Cab Franc 2019
Chateau Massereau Clairet Rose
Cinino Pet Nat Rose
Clarisse De Suremain, Monthélie Les Sous Cours (2020)
Clavelin Cremant de Jura Brut
Clos des Fous Pinot Noir Pour Ma Gueule Valle del Itata 2017
Clos Mogador, Manyetes, Carignan - Priorat 2018
Colene Clemens Dopp Creek - Pinot Noir, Orgon
Cordero de Montezemolo - Arneis
Cottat Le Grand Cailloux Pinot Noir, Loire
Craven Pinot Gris Stellenbosch, South Africa 2020
Creta Paglia Coclo 2020 - Maglioco
CVNE Rioja
Dan Marioni Sirena Chard 2021
De Boel France, Le gras c est la vie, IGP Méditerranée Rouge 2021
De Forville Barbaresco, Piedmont
Deutz Brut Classic
Domaine Anne Gros & Jean-Paul Tollot La Cinso
Domaine Chignard, Beauvernay - Julienas, Beaujolais
Domaine de Beaurenard Rasteau 2020 - Grenache/Syrah
Domaine de la Tourlaudière, Catorpee - Melon Blanc
Domaine de Montcy Cheverny Loire 2018
Domaine de Montille - Clos de Chateau, Bourgogne Blanc - Burgundy, France
Domaine de Montille - Bourgogne Rouge
Domaine de Reuilly Pinot Noir, Loire
Domaine Francois Chidaine Touraine 2017
Domaine Girard Sancerre La Garenne
Domaine La Piffaudier Gazoille Pet-Nat - SB & Menu Pineau
Domaine Montanet-Thoden
Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuvee Pinot Noir
Domaine Sylvain Pataille Marsannay Blanc
Domaine Taupenot Merme Gevrey Chambertin
Domaine Turenne Cotes de Provence Camille Rose
Donnhoff Riesling (Grand Cru) 2021
Drunken Whale Tokubetsu Junmai Sake
Durnstein Austrian Riesling
Ebner - Poysdorf, Gruner Veltliner, Austria
Elizabeth Spencer Cab Sauv - Mendocino
Emme Wines Carignan
Enderle & Moll - Pinot Noir - Baden, Germany
Famile Savary Chablis Vielles Vignes 2021
Famille De Boel France, Les Voraces, Rouge 2019
Fattoria Le Masse Santa Goccia Sangiovese Toscana 2019
Field Recordings Pet Nat Rose
Finca Torremilanos Ribera del Duero Ojo de Gallo Rose
Folias de Baco - Uivo Renegado VV Portuguese Red 2021
Frank Balthazar / Cotes du Rhone 2020
Fritz Muller Muller-Thurgau Alcohol-Free (Rheinhessen, Germany)
Furlotti Malbec, Mendoza
Gamilia Nin Ortiz, Planetes de Nin - Garnacha, Carinena, Priorat 2018
Gateway Vinho Verde Rose 2020
Gavoty "La Cigale" Vin du Pays du Var Rose 2021
Giunta Malbec Nouveau New Zealand 2022
Giusti Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC
Gramercy Cellars Lower East Syrah
Grochau Cellars 'commuter cuvee' Pinot Noir, OR
Gros Tollot, Les Fontanilles, Minervois
Gulfi NeroMaccarj - Nero d'Avola, Sicily
Gulfi Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily 2019
Gulfi Sicilia Nero Sanlore 2016
Hedges CMS Sauvignon Blanc 2021
DELETE
Herman Moser, Karmeliterberg - Gruner Veltliner, Austria
Hetszolo Tokaji Lake Harvest Hungry
I Cangianti - Ambiguo - Italian Glou Glou
Il Soffione Prosecco Brut
Ile Da Mat - Muscadet
Itsamendi '7' Hondarrabi Zuri/Riesling
Jamadi Rosado Grenache Hiladalgo, Mexico
Jeux de Vins Pinot Gris-ant
Jimenez Landi, Las uvas de la Ira - Garnacha, La Mancha 2020
DELETE
Joh Jos Prüm Riesling Kabinett Bernkasteler Badstube 2021
Julien Peyras Gourmandise Rouge 2021 - Cinsault
Karim Vionnet Nous Gamay/Syrah Beaujolais 2018
Ken Wright Pinot Noir, Willamette
Delete
Knuttel Family Dry Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
La Bruja Sierra De Gredos Comando G
Lampyres, Anima (2021) - Syrah, Carignan
Lares 'Chimera' Sparkling Wine 2021
Le Formiche, Ansonica (2021)
Le Petit Saint Jacques Pays d'Oc 2020
Leitz Alcohol Free Riesling
Les Grandes Vignes Pineau d'Aunis 2019 (750 ml)
Les Heritiers du Comte Lafon
Loimer Brut Rose
Longmeadow Ranch Cab Napa
Lusu Cellars Cabernet Merlot Blend 2017 (750 ml)
Madai Bierzo, Origen - Mencia
Maison Noir Knock on Wood Chardonnay, Oregon
Mannelli-Graetz, Isola delle Falcole
Marimar Estate Pinot Noir Mas Cavalls 2018
Marques de Caceres Rioja Reserva
Marrone Barolo 2015
Martinsancheo Verdejo, Rueda, Spain 2020
Marula Allegreo 2021 - Grolleau
Marula Le Bon Ch'min Blanc 2021 - Chenin Blanc
Marula Les Gruches 2020 - Cab Franc
Mary Taylor Anjou Rouge Loire 2021
Mas Alta Black Slate La Vilella Alta Carignan
Matthiason Village Cabernet Savignon Napa
Meyer Family Spitfire Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville
Mongioia Moscato d'Asti DOCG 2020
Mont Marcal Cava Brut Reserve 2019
Montana Crianza Rioja 2018
Monte Rio Mission, Lodi 2020
Montesco Agua de Roca Tunuyan, Mendoza 2021
Morgado do Quintao Clarete, Portugal
Mousse Fils Brut, L Or D Eugene, Perpetuelle Blanc De Noirs
Nathan Kendall Dry Riesling 2018
Noah Bramaterra, Salero, Piedmont 2018
Noah River Cab, CA
North Yuba - Frenchtown Farms Cecelia Rose 2020
Palazzo Right Bank Proprietary Red Blend, Napa 2018
Passionate Wine - Montesco Piefranc - Cab Franc, Argentina 2020
Patient Cottat Le Grand Caillou Sauvignon Blanc
Patient Cottat Sancerre Anciennes Vignes
Pierre Lurton Chateau Marjosse Blanc 2020
Pink Gold Pet Nat
Joan D Anguera Planella Montsant - Darmos 2018
Podere Le Ripi Amore Follia
Prisma Sauvignon Blanc
Racines Sta Rita Hills Cuvee Chardonnay
Rego del Sol Albarino
Rizzi Barbaresco, Piedmont
Scarbolo Sauvignon, Fruili, Italy
Scarpetta Barbera del Monferrato 2019
Seresin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021
SGASS Sauro Maule Pet Nat
Shavi Kravi Akhmeta Budeshuri Saperavi 2020
Silver Ghost Cab
Sky Vineyards Zinfandel 2013
Spottswood Lindenhurst Cabernet, Napa
Stift Klosterneuburg Blaufrankisch, Austria 2018
Tenuta Foresta La Comedie Pet Nat
Textures Champagne Vouette Et Sorbee
The Beach Rose, by Whispering Angel
Jean Paul et Charly Thevenet, En Voiture Simone, Regnie Beaujolais
Montecastrillo Torremilanos
Torremilano Penalba Lopez Brut Nature Cava
Trig Point Cabernet Sauvignon
Turley Old Vine Zin
Twenty Bench Cabernet North Coast 2020
Unlitro Alicante
Val de Mer French Sparkling Brut Nature Rose
Valerie Tissot - Poulsard 2019
Varner Los Alamos Vineyard Pinot Noir, CA 2015
Venge Scouts Honor Red, CA 2021
Verbena Rosso di Montalcino
Veuve Clicquot Rose
Via Alpina Pinot Grigio 2020
Vincent Gaudry Le Tournebride - Sancerre Blanc 2020
Vinsur Reflejo Valle de Guadalupe 2019
Viña Maitia,Roto Valle del Maule Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Vultur Sauvignon Blanc 2018 Chile
Winter Walker Bardos Cider (Green Label)
Zaro Pivol Refosk 2019
Zorzal Chardonnay Argentina 2020
Envinante La Santa
Régis Bouvier Marsannay Rose
Il Palazzone Brunello
Vina Maitia Rose Aupa 2021
Domaine A.F Gros Moulin-a-Vent Pinot Noir
Titi - Gal Tibor Hungarian White Blend
COS Frappato
Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling Riesling N/A
Leon Beyer Gewurztraminer
Donatella Cinelli Colombini - Rosso di Montalcino
Melsheimer Spatburgunder Insanus Pet Nat
Domaine Terra Vecchia Ile de Beaute Vementinu
Hors Gamme Orange Wine 2020
La Roteuse de Landra - Grenache, Southern Rhone 2021
Karim Vionnet Fleurie 2018
Pierre & Bertrand Couly, Les Blanc Closeaux, Chinon Blanc
Globo Voltur Sauvignon Blanc
(R) Cru Cab Retail
La Metamorphika Sumoll Orange
Les Vignerons D'Estezargues Taparas Cotes du Rhone Rouge
Te Mata Estate Syrah
Thibault Liger-Belair Hautes-Cotes De Nuits
Cotes Du Rhone Taparas
Maury Red Dessert Wine
Denavolo Dinavolino Orange Wine
Marula Baconnelle Cab Franc
Domaine De La Tourlaudiere Catorpee Melon Blanc
Bernard Vallette Beaujolais
PANK Baro Petnat 2021
Lenkey Flow 2020
Kabaj Brda Belo 2016
Lieu Dit Cab Franc
Inconnu Merlot 2018
Eric Taillet Champagne Blanc De Mennier
Hubert Clavelin Cremant Du Jura Brut
Carpe Diem 2019 Chardonnay
BTG
Akhmeta Kveri Saperavi BTG
Aupa Rose BTG
Casa Belfi BTG
Chateau Marjosse Blanc BTG
Domaine Rimbert For Me Merlot BTG
Domaine De Terra Vecchia Vermentinu
Jamadi Rosado Grenache
Knock On Wood Chardonnay
Lieu Dit Cab Franc BTG
Pineau Park Charentes BTG
Titi - Gal Tibor Hungarian White Blend BTG
Les Grandes Vignes Pineau D Aunis BTG
Monte Rio Cellars Mission BTG
Fattoria Le Masse Chianti BTG
Cotes Du Rhone Taparas BTG
Almacita Sparkling Rose BTG
Vinsur Reflejo Cab Blend BTG
Anko Flor De Cardon Cabernet Sauvignon BTG
Unlitro Alicante BTG
Albert Mann Cremant BTG
Domaine Turenne 'Camille' Rose BTG
Puy Servain Rose BTG
Domaine Denizot PN BTG
Cordero Di Montezemolo Arneis BTG
Beer - On Premise
(OP) B.Nektar Zombie Killer 12oz
(OP) Chimay Cinq Cents WHITE Tripel 11.2oz
(OP) Chimay Grande Reserve BLUE Belgian Quad 11.2oz
(OP) Chimay Premiere RED Dubbel 11.2oz
(OP) Chimay Whiskey Barrel Aged Grande Reserve 12.6
(OP) Delirium Tremens Belgian Golden Ale 11.2oz
(OP) DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus PB Porter 12oz
(OP) Gaffel Kolsch 11.2oz
(OP) Hitachino White Belgian Ale 11.2oz
(OP) King State Cold Brew 12oz
(OP) Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout 12oz
(OP) Lindemans Framboise Raspberry Lambic 12oz
(OP) Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat 12oz
(OP) Weinstephaner Hefeweizen Weissbier 11.2oz
7venth Sun Graffiti Orange CAN
Angry Orchard Crisp CAN
CTB Harbor Lager CAN
GBB Postcard Pils CAN
HSAW Bear Lasers IPA CAN
HSAW Blush & Bashful CAN
HSAW Orange Crush
HSAW ZFG Pale Ale CAN
Sam Adams Just the Haze N/A CAN
Sierra Nevada Pale CAN
Topo Chico
Beer - Retail
(R) 7venth Sun Graffiti Orange Wheat Ale 16oz
(R) 7venth Sun Graffiti Orange Wheat Ale 4pk
(R) Angry Orchard Hard Apple Cider 12oz
(R) Angry Orchard Hard Apple Cider 6pk
(R) B.Nektar Zombie Killer 12oz
(R) Chimay Cinq Cents WHITE Tripel 11.2oz
(R) Chimay Grande Reserve BLUE Belgian Quad 11.2oz
(R) Chimay Premiere RED Dubbel 11.2oz
(R) Chimay Whiskey Barrel Aged Grande Reserve 12.6oz
(R) Cigar City Cider Homemade Apple Pie 12oz
(R) Cigar City Cider Homemade Apple Pie 6pk
(R) Coppertail Free Dive IPA 12oz
(R) Coppertail Free Dive IPA 6pk
(R) Crooked Thumb Harbor Lager 12oz
(R) Crooked Thumb Harbor Lager 6pk
(R) Delirium Tremens Belgian Golden Ale 11.2oz
(R) Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA 12oz
(R) Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA 6pk
(R) DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus PB Porter 12oz
(R) Founders Backwoods Bastard Ale 12oz
(R) Founders Backwoods Bastard Ale 4pk
(R) Gaffel Kolsch 11.2oz
(R) Green Bench Postcard Pils 12oz
(R) Green Bench Postcard Pils 6pk
(R) Hidden Springs Bear Lasers IPA 16oz
(R) Hidden Springs Bear Lasers IPA 4pk
(R) Hidden Springs Blush and Bashful Sour Ale 16oz
(R) Hidden Springs Blush and Bashful Sour Ale 4pk
(R) Hidden Springs Orange Crush Wheat Ale 16oz
(R) Hidden Springs Orange Crush Wheat Ale 4pk
(R) Hidden Springs ZFG Pale Ale 16oz
(R) Hidden Springs ZFG Pale Ale 4pk
(R) Hitachino White Belgian Ale 11.2oz
(R) King State Cold Brew 12oz
(R) Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout 12oz
(R) Lindemans Framboise Raspberry Lambic 12oz
(R) Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat 12oz
(R) New Belgium Fat Tire Ale 12oz
(R) New Belgium Fat Tire Ale 6pk
(R) Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale 12oz
(R) Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale 6pk
(R) Samuel Adams Just the Haze Non Alc IPA 12oz
(R) Samuel Adams Just the Haze Non Alc IPA 6pk
(R) Sea Dog Blue Dog Blueberry Ale 12oz
(R) Sea Dog Blue Dog Blueberry Ale 6pk
(R) Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 12oz
(R) Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 6pk
(R) Weinstephaner Hefeweizen Weissbier 11.2oz
(R) Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA 12oz
(R) Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA 6pk
Spirits
6 O'Clock Gin 750ml
Absente Absinthe 750ml
Agave Cortez Mezcal Joven 750ml
Angel's Envy Bourbon 750ml
Angel's Envy Rye 750ml
Angostura Aromatic Bitters 6.7oz
Angostura Orange Bitters 6.7oz
Aperol 1L
Aviation Gin 1L
Bailey's Irish Cream 1L
Belvedere Vodka 750ml
Bigallet Thyme Liqueur 750ml
Bulleit Bourbon 1L
Casamigos Tequila Añejo 750ml
Casamigos Tequila Blanco 750ml
Casamigos Tequila Reposado 750ml
Chambord 750ml
Conniption Gin 750ml
Corazon Tequila Blanco 1L
Dalwhinnie 15-Year Scotch 750ml
Dark Door Demeter Gin
Dark Door Pandemic Vodka
Dark Door Cru Bourbon
Don Julio Tequila 1942 750ml
Don Julio Tequila Blanco 750ml
Don Julio Tequila Reposado 750ml
Empress 1908 Gin 750ml
Flor de Caña Rum 1L
Frangelico 1L
Furlani Vermouth 750ml
Giffard Banane du Bresil 750ml
Giffard Pamplemousse 750ml
Giffard Peche 750ml
Glenfiddich Scotch 12-Year 750ml
Grand Marnier 1L
Grey Goose Vodka 1L
Havana Club Rum 750ml
Hendrick's Gin 1L
High West Bourbon 750ml
High West Double Rye 750ml
Johnnie Walker Black Scotch 1L
Johnnie Walker Blue Scotch 750ml
Kahlua 1L
Ketel One Vodka 1L
Lagavulin Scotch 750ml
Laphroaig Scotch 750ml
Luxardo Aperitivo 750ml
Macallan 12-Year Sherry Cask Scotch 750ml
Michter's Bourbon 750ml
Midleton Very Rare Irish Whiskey Vintage 750ml
Monkey Shoulder Scotch 750ml
Noah's Mill Small Batch Bourbon 750ml
Nolet's Gin 750ml
Nuestra Soledad Mezcal 750ml
Old Forester Bourbon 1L
Park Pineau des Charentes 750ml
Rhum J.M. XO 750ml
St Germain 750ml
Stolichnaya Vodka 1L
Tanqueray Gin 1L
Tequila Ocho Extra Añejo 750ml
Tequila Ocho Plata 750ml
Tito's Vodka 1L
Tullamore DEW Irish Whiskey 1L
Wheatley Vodka 1L
Willet Pot Still Bourbon 750ml
Woodinville Bourbon 750ml
Worthy Park 109 Rum 750ml
Worthy Park RumBar Silver 750ml
Worthy Park RumBar White Overproof 750ml
Woodford Reserve
Bulliet 95 Rye
400 Conejos Mezcal
Tipplers Orange Liquor
Suntory Whisky
Wakatake Daiginjo Onikoroshi Sake
Nuestra Soledad La Compania, E Jutla
Milagro Tequila Silver 750ML
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Small Giant
1051 Water Street, Tampa, FL 33602