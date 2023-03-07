  • Home
Small Giant & Wine On Water Small Giant/Wine On Water

No reviews yet

1051 Water Street

Tampa, FL 33602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

APPETIZERS

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

ribeye, provolone, spicy ailoi & queso drizzle

Chicken Wings

$12.00

served with your choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch

Cornbread Skillet

$12.00

served with housemade honey butter

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

melted cheddar, bacon with housemade ranch

Loaded Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

ground beef, melted cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, black olives, pickled jalapenos, side of queso

Pickle Fries

$8.00

cornmeal breaded, served with a spicy aioli

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

served with stone ground mustard aioli

Red Pepper Hummus

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

SOUP & SALAD

French Onion Soup

$8.00

housemade with melted provolone & mozzarella

Wedge

$11.00

lettuce, bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing & crumbles, balsamic reduction

Chopped Cobb

$14.00

mixed greens, chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion,

PIZZA

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

two types of pepperoni, mozzarella

All The Way Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

mushroom, sausage, green pepper, onion

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef

Veggie Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

mushroom, green pepper, onion

Four Cheese Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

mozzarella, cheddar, provolone

Pickle & Pig Pizza

Out of stock

ENTREES/HANDHELDS

Four Cheese Macaroni

$10.00Out of stock

Wet Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

ground beef, tomato, onion, lettuce, smothered with red chile sauce, melted cheese, black olive, sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$10.00Out of stock

crispy chicken, served with bbq or honey mustard and choice of side

The OG Burger

$16.00

greens, tomato, OG sauce, american cheese, pickles

Truffle Mushroom Burger

$18.00

swiss, sauteed mushroom, truffle aioli

Kimchi Bacon Burger

$17.00

cheddar, bbq, bacon

French Dip

$16.00

ribeye, caramelized onions, provolone, truffle aioli

BLT

$15.00

mound of bacon, tomato, greens, mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, greens, tomato

Stacked Turkey Club

$16.00

bacon, avocado, mayo, greens, tomato

DESSERTS

Brownie & Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Scoop of Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

SIDES

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Loaded Fries

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Loaded Tots

$6.00

KIDS

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

King State Cold Brew CAN

$4.00

Wine on Water - Retail

Wine

Agri Segretum, Cinino, Frizzante - Sangiovese

$33.00

Agricola Ficomontanino - Bulgarelli Rosso, Tuscany 2020

$35.00

Albert Mann Cremant d'Alsace

$34.00

Aline Beaune Bourgogne Blanc 2020

$40.00

Almacita Bubbly - Pinot Noir Rose, Mendoza, Argentina

$17.00

Alvar de Dios - Camino de los Arrieros, Spain

$27.00

Ameztoi Rubentis Tx Rose

$23.00

Ancient Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

$25.00

Anko Flor de Cardon Cab, Argentina 2019

$27.00

Anna Espelt - Pla De Gates Blanc

$25.00

Anthill Farm Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast - 2020

$36.00

Anton Bauer Pinot Noir, Austria

$24.00

Belisario - Le Salse, Verdicchio Di Matellica

$19.00

Bench Pinot Noir, CA

$26.00

Borgoluce Prosecco Brut 2020

$30.00

Bret Brothers Soufran St Veran Combe Desroches - Burgundy

$48.00

Broadside Wild Ferment Chard, CA

$21.00

Broc Cellars - The Badger Nero D' Avola 2021

$38.00

Broc Cellars Wirth Zinfandel, Solano County, CA

$33.00

Buil & Gine Gine Gine Priorat

$25.00

BASINA Bura-Mrgudic Peljesac - Zinfandel- Croatia

$27.00

Cantina Furlani, Maddie (2021)

$25.00

Cantina Furlani, Vermouth (NV)

$35.00

Cara Sur - Finca Maggio, Tinto, Argentina 2019

$27.00

Caroline Parent Mersault 2018/2019

$89.00

Casa Belfi Frizzante Bianco

$33.00

Castell'in Villa Chianti Classico 2018

$36.00

Castello di Ama - San Lorenzo, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2018

$56.00

Castro Ventosa - El Castro de altuille - Mencia - Bierzo

$21.00

Ch La Croix du Duc Bordeaux

$13.00

Ch. Puy Servain Bergerac Rose - Cab/Merlot

$16.00

Chateau Cos d'Estournel - Goulee - Medoc, Bordeaux 2016

$52.00

Chateau D'Esclans, Les Clans - Rose, Provence

$93.00

Chateau du Moulin-a-vent / Couvent des Thorins - Gamay Noir

$31.00

Chateau Marjosse, Cuvée Ortolan - Cab Franc 2019

$39.00

Chateau Massereau Clairet Rose

$34.00

Cinino Pet Nat Rose

$34.00

Clarisse De Suremain, Monthélie Les Sous Cours (2020)

$69.00

Clavelin Cremant de Jura Brut

$26.00

Clos des Fous Pinot Noir Pour Ma Gueule Valle del Itata 2017

$15.00

Clos Mogador, Manyetes, Carignan - Priorat 2018

$133.00

Colene Clemens Dopp Creek - Pinot Noir, Orgon

$33.00

Cordero de Montezemolo - Arneis

$22.00

Cottat Le Grand Cailloux Pinot Noir, Loire

$15.00

Craven Pinot Gris Stellenbosch, South Africa 2020

$34.00

Creta Paglia Coclo 2020 - Maglioco

$37.00

CVNE Rioja

$18.00

Dan Marioni Sirena Chard 2021

$30.00

De Boel France, Le gras c est la vie, IGP Méditerranée Rouge 2021

$25.00

De Forville Barbaresco, Piedmont

$41.00

Deutz Brut Classic

$62.00

Domaine Anne Gros & Jean-Paul Tollot La Cinso

$30.00

Domaine Chignard, Beauvernay - Julienas, Beaujolais

$28.00

Domaine de Beaurenard Rasteau 2020 - Grenache/Syrah

$37.00

Domaine de la Tourlaudière, Catorpee - Melon Blanc

$28.00

Domaine de Montcy Cheverny Loire 2018

$27.00

Domaine de Montille - Clos de Chateau, Bourgogne Blanc - Burgundy, France

$49.00

Domaine de Montille - Bourgogne Rouge

$50.00

Domaine de Reuilly Pinot Noir, Loire

$27.00

Domaine Francois Chidaine Touraine 2017

$18.00

Domaine Girard Sancerre La Garenne

$36.00

Domaine La Piffaudier Gazoille Pet-Nat - SB & Menu Pineau

$27.00

Domaine Montanet-Thoden

$43.00

Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuvee Pinot Noir

$56.00

Domaine Sylvain Pataille Marsannay Blanc

$50.00

Domaine Taupenot Merme Gevrey Chambertin

$99.00

Domaine Turenne Cotes de Provence Camille Rose

$25.00

Donnhoff Riesling (Grand Cru) 2021

$31.00

Drunken Whale Tokubetsu Junmai Sake

$20.00

Durnstein Austrian Riesling

$22.00

Ebner - Poysdorf, Gruner Veltliner, Austria

$25.00

Elizabeth Spencer Cab Sauv - Mendocino

$27.00

Emme Wines Carignan

$30.00

Enderle & Moll - Pinot Noir - Baden, Germany

$41.00

Famile Savary Chablis Vielles Vignes 2021

$32.00

Famille De Boel France, Les Voraces, Rouge 2019

$32.00

Fattoria Le Masse Santa Goccia Sangiovese Toscana 2019

$25.00

Field Recordings Pet Nat Rose

$28.00

Finca Torremilanos Ribera del Duero Ojo de Gallo Rose

$26.00

Folias de Baco - Uivo Renegado VV Portuguese Red 2021

$23.00

Frank Balthazar / Cotes du Rhone 2020

$26.00

Fritz Muller Muller-Thurgau Alcohol-Free (Rheinhessen, Germany)

$22.00

Furlotti Malbec, Mendoza

$18.00

Gamilia Nin Ortiz, Planetes de Nin - Garnacha, Carinena, Priorat 2018

$53.00

Gateway Vinho Verde Rose 2020

$12.00

Gavoty "La Cigale" Vin du Pays du Var Rose 2021

$20.00

Giunta Malbec Nouveau New Zealand 2022

$20.00

Giusti Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC

$14.00

Gramercy Cellars Lower East Syrah

$26.00

Grochau Cellars 'commuter cuvee' Pinot Noir, OR

$25.00

Gros Tollot, Les Fontanilles, Minervois

$36.00

Gulfi NeroMaccarj - Nero d'Avola, Sicily

$59.00

Gulfi Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily 2019

$31.00

Gulfi Sicilia Nero Sanlore 2016

$67.00

Hedges CMS Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$17.00

$17.00

Herman Moser, Karmeliterberg - Gruner Veltliner, Austria

$23.00

Hetszolo Tokaji Lake Harvest Hungry

$23.00

I Cangianti - Ambiguo - Italian Glou Glou

$28.00

Il Soffione Prosecco Brut

$13.00

Ile Da Mat - Muscadet

$37.00

Itsamendi '7' Hondarrabi Zuri/Riesling

$30.00

Jamadi Rosado Grenache Hiladalgo, Mexico

$28.00

Jeux de Vins Pinot Gris-ant

$34.00

Jimenez Landi, Las uvas de la Ira - Garnacha, La Mancha 2020

$42.00

$28.00

Joh Jos Prüm Riesling Kabinett Bernkasteler Badstube 2021

$50.00

Julien Peyras Gourmandise Rouge 2021 - Cinsault

$33.00

Karim Vionnet Nous Gamay/Syrah Beaujolais 2018

$33.00

Ken Wright Pinot Noir, Willamette

$30.00

Knuttel Family Dry Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00

La Bruja Sierra De Gredos Comando G

$36.00

Lampyres, Anima (2021) - Syrah, Carignan

$34.00

Lares 'Chimera' Sparkling Wine 2021

$30.00

Le Formiche, Ansonica (2021)

$42.00

Le Petit Saint Jacques Pays d'Oc 2020

$20.00

Leitz Alcohol Free Riesling

$27.00

Les Grandes Vignes Pineau d'Aunis 2019 (750 ml)

$38.00

Les Heritiers du Comte Lafon

$34.00

Loimer Brut Rose

$38.00

Longmeadow Ranch Cab Napa

$37.00

Lusu Cellars Cabernet Merlot Blend 2017 (750 ml)

$31.00

Madai Bierzo, Origen - Mencia

$20.00

Maison Noir Knock on Wood Chardonnay, Oregon

$21.00

Mannelli-Graetz, Isola delle Falcole

$67.00

Marimar Estate Pinot Noir Mas Cavalls 2018

$44.00

Marques de Caceres Rioja Reserva

$31.00

Marrone Barolo 2015

$61.00

Martinsancheo Verdejo, Rueda, Spain 2020

$21.00

Marula Allegreo 2021 - Grolleau

$41.00

Marula Le Bon Ch'min Blanc 2021 - Chenin Blanc

$39.00

Marula Les Gruches 2020 - Cab Franc

$46.00

Mary Taylor Anjou Rouge Loire 2021

$17.00

Mas Alta Black Slate La Vilella Alta Carignan

$28.00

Matthiason Village Cabernet Savignon Napa

$45.00

Meyer Family Spitfire Cabernet Sauvignon Oakville

$67.00

Mongioia Moscato d'Asti DOCG 2020

$21.00

Mont Marcal Cava Brut Reserve 2019

$20.00

Montana Crianza Rioja 2018

$22.00

Monte Rio Mission, Lodi 2020

$24.00

Montesco Agua de Roca Tunuyan, Mendoza 2021

$26.00

Morgado do Quintao Clarete, Portugal

$30.00

Mousse Fils Brut, L Or D Eugene, Perpetuelle Blanc De Noirs

$62.00

Nathan Kendall Dry Riesling 2018

$23.00

Noah Bramaterra, Salero, Piedmont 2018

$50.00

Noah River Cab, CA

$17.00

North Yuba - Frenchtown Farms Cecelia Rose 2020

$35.00

Palazzo Right Bank Proprietary Red Blend, Napa 2018

$83.00

Passionate Wine - Montesco Piefranc - Cab Franc, Argentina 2020

$22.00

Patient Cottat Le Grand Caillou Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Patient Cottat Sancerre Anciennes Vignes

$30.00

Pierre Lurton Chateau Marjosse Blanc 2020

$20.00

Pink Gold Pet Nat

$31.00

Joan D Anguera Planella Montsant - Darmos 2018

$28.00

Podere Le Ripi Amore Follia

$45.00

Prisma Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Racines Sta Rita Hills Cuvee Chardonnay

$58.00

Rego del Sol Albarino

$23.00

Rizzi Barbaresco, Piedmont

$42.00

Scarbolo Sauvignon, Fruili, Italy

$22.00

Scarpetta Barbera del Monferrato 2019

$18.00

Seresin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021

$27.00

SGASS Sauro Maule Pet Nat

$32.00

Shavi Kravi Akhmeta Budeshuri Saperavi 2020

$30.00

Silver Ghost Cab

$35.00

Sky Vineyards Zinfandel 2013

$42.00

Spottswood Lindenhurst Cabernet, Napa

$100.00

Stift Klosterneuburg Blaufrankisch, Austria 2018

$23.00

Tenuta Foresta La Comedie Pet Nat

$37.00

Textures Champagne Vouette Et Sorbee

$133.00

The Beach Rose, by Whispering Angel

$15.00

Jean Paul et Charly Thevenet, En Voiture Simone, Regnie Beaujolais

$39.00

Montecastrillo Torremilanos

$12.00

Torremilano Penalba Lopez Brut Nature Cava

$20.00

Trig Point Cabernet Sauvignon

$33.00

Turley Old Vine Zin

$30.00

Twenty Bench Cabernet North Coast 2020

$18.00

Unlitro Alicante

$18.00

Val de Mer French Sparkling Brut Nature Rose

$27.00

Valerie Tissot - Poulsard 2019

$31.00

Varner Los Alamos Vineyard Pinot Noir, CA 2015

$25.00

Venge Scouts Honor Red, CA 2021

$53.00

Verbena Rosso di Montalcino

$27.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$61.00

Via Alpina Pinot Grigio 2020

$17.00

Vincent Gaudry Le Tournebride - Sancerre Blanc 2020

$45.00

Vinsur Reflejo Valle de Guadalupe 2019

$32.00

Viña Maitia,Roto Valle del Maule Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

$14.00

Vultur Sauvignon Blanc 2018 Chile

$25.00

Winter Walker Bardos Cider (Green Label)

$22.00

Zaro Pivol Refosk 2019

$36.00

Zorzal Chardonnay Argentina 2020

$22.00

Envinante La Santa

$54.00

Régis Bouvier Marsannay Rose

$27.00

Il Palazzone Brunello

$86.00

Vina Maitia Rose Aupa 2021

$16.00

Domaine A.F Gros Moulin-a-Vent Pinot Noir

$33.00

Titi - Gal Tibor Hungarian White Blend

$21.00

COS Frappato

$40.00

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero Sparkling Riesling N/A

$27.00

Leon Beyer Gewurztraminer

$37.00

Donatella Cinelli Colombini - Rosso di Montalcino

$52.00

Melsheimer Spatburgunder Insanus Pet Nat

$42.00

Domaine Terra Vecchia Ile de Beaute Vementinu

$18.00

Hors Gamme Orange Wine 2020

$34.00

La Roteuse de Landra - Grenache, Southern Rhone 2021

$34.00

Karim Vionnet Fleurie 2018

$41.00

Pierre & Bertrand Couly, Les Blanc Closeaux, Chinon Blanc

$37.00

Globo Voltur Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

(R) Cru Cab Retail

$20.00

La Metamorphika Sumoll Orange

$42.00

Les Vignerons D'Estezargues Taparas Cotes du Rhone Rouge

$20.00

Te Mata Estate Syrah

$27.00

Thibault Liger-Belair Hautes-Cotes De Nuits

$55.00

Cotes Du Rhone Taparas

$20.00

Maury Red Dessert Wine

$21.00

Denavolo Dinavolino Orange Wine

$41.00

Marula Baconnelle Cab Franc

$42.00

Domaine De La Tourlaudiere Catorpee Melon Blanc

$28.00

Bernard Vallette Beaujolais

$26.00

PANK Baro Petnat 2021

$34.00

Lenkey Flow 2020

$30.00

Kabaj Brda Belo 2016

$39.00

Lieu Dit Cab Franc

$29.00

Inconnu Merlot 2018

$46.00

Eric Taillet Champagne Blanc De Mennier

$74.00

Hubert Clavelin Cremant Du Jura Brut

$26.00

Carpe Diem 2019 Chardonnay

$38.00

BTG

Akhmeta Kveri Saperavi BTG

$16.00

Aupa Rose BTG

$11.00

Casa Belfi BTG

$15.00

Chateau Marjosse Blanc BTG

$11.00

Domaine Rimbert For Me Merlot BTG

$11.00

Domaine De Terra Vecchia Vermentinu

$12.00

Jamadi Rosado Grenache

$15.00

Knock On Wood Chardonnay

$13.00

Lieu Dit Cab Franc BTG

$15.00

Pineau Park Charentes BTG

$16.00

Titi - Gal Tibor Hungarian White Blend BTG

$12.00

Les Grandes Vignes Pineau D Aunis BTG

$19.00Out of stock

Monte Rio Cellars Mission BTG

$13.00Out of stock

Fattoria Le Masse Chianti BTG

$14.00Out of stock

Cotes Du Rhone Taparas BTG

$11.00Out of stock

Almacita Sparkling Rose BTG

$10.00Out of stock

Vinsur Reflejo Cab Blend BTG

$16.00Out of stock

Anko Flor De Cardon Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

$15.00Out of stock

Unlitro Alicante BTG

$10.00Out of stock

Albert Mann Cremant BTG

$13.00Out of stock

Domaine Turenne 'Camille' Rose BTG

$14.00Out of stock

Puy Servain Rose BTG

$10.00Out of stock

Domaine Denizot PN BTG

$16.00Out of stock

Cordero Di Montezemolo Arneis BTG

$13.00Out of stock

Beer - On Premise

(OP) B.Nektar Zombie Killer 12oz

$10.00

(OP) Chimay Cinq Cents WHITE Tripel 11.2oz

$14.00

(OP) Chimay Grande Reserve BLUE Belgian Quad 11.2oz

$14.00

(OP) Chimay Premiere RED Dubbel 11.2oz

$14.00

(OP) Chimay Whiskey Barrel Aged Grande Reserve 12.6

$35.00

(OP) Delirium Tremens Belgian Golden Ale 11.2oz

$12.00

(OP) DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus PB Porter 12oz

$7.00

(OP) Gaffel Kolsch 11.2oz

$7.00

(OP) Hitachino White Belgian Ale 11.2oz

$11.00

(OP) King State Cold Brew 12oz

$5.00

(OP) Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout 12oz

$6.00

(OP) Lindemans Framboise Raspberry Lambic 12oz

$14.00

(OP) Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat 12oz

$6.00

(OP) Weinstephaner Hefeweizen Weissbier 11.2oz

$7.00

7venth Sun Graffiti Orange CAN

$8.00

Angry Orchard Crisp CAN

$6.00

CTB Harbor Lager CAN

$6.00

GBB Postcard Pils CAN

$6.00Out of stock

HSAW Bear Lasers IPA CAN

$7.00

HSAW Blush & Bashful CAN

$8.00

HSAW Orange Crush

$7.00

HSAW ZFG Pale Ale CAN

$7.00

Sam Adams Just the Haze N/A CAN

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale CAN

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Beer - Retail

(R) 7venth Sun Graffiti Orange Wheat Ale 16oz

$3.00

(R) 7venth Sun Graffiti Orange Wheat Ale 4pk

$10.00

(R) Angry Orchard Hard Apple Cider 12oz

$3.00

(R) Angry Orchard Hard Apple Cider 6pk

$16.00

(R) B.Nektar Zombie Killer 12oz

$5.00

(R) Chimay Cinq Cents WHITE Tripel 11.2oz

$9.00

(R) Chimay Grande Reserve BLUE Belgian Quad 11.2oz

$10.00

(R) Chimay Premiere RED Dubbel 11.2oz

$8.00

(R) Chimay Whiskey Barrel Aged Grande Reserve 12.6oz

$26.00

(R) Cigar City Cider Homemade Apple Pie 12oz

$3.00

(R) Cigar City Cider Homemade Apple Pie 6pk

$16.00

(R) Coppertail Free Dive IPA 12oz

$3.00

(R) Coppertail Free Dive IPA 6pk

$16.00

(R) Crooked Thumb Harbor Lager 12oz

$3.00

(R) Crooked Thumb Harbor Lager 6pk

$16.00

(R) Delirium Tremens Belgian Golden Ale 11.2oz

$8.00

(R) Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA 12oz

$4.00

(R) Dogfish Head 90 Minute IPA 6pk

$20.00

(R) DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus PB Porter 12oz

$3.00

(R) Founders Backwoods Bastard Ale 12oz

$5.00

(R) Founders Backwoods Bastard Ale 4pk

$18.00

(R) Gaffel Kolsch 11.2oz

$4.00

(R) Green Bench Postcard Pils 12oz

$3.00

(R) Green Bench Postcard Pils 6pk

$16.00

(R) Hidden Springs Bear Lasers IPA 16oz

$4.00

(R) Hidden Springs Bear Lasers IPA 4pk

$14.00

(R) Hidden Springs Blush and Bashful Sour Ale 16oz

$5.00

(R) Hidden Springs Blush and Bashful Sour Ale 4pk

$18.00

(R) Hidden Springs Orange Crush Wheat Ale 16oz

$4.00

(R) Hidden Springs Orange Crush Wheat Ale 4pk

$14.00

(R) Hidden Springs ZFG Pale Ale 16oz

$4.00

(R) Hidden Springs ZFG Pale Ale 4pk

$14.00

(R) Hitachino White Belgian Ale 11.2oz

$6.00

(R) King State Cold Brew 12oz

$5.00

(R) Left Hand Nitro Milk Stout 12oz

$3.00

(R) Lindemans Framboise Raspberry Lambic 12oz

$9.00

(R) Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat 12oz

$3.00

(R) New Belgium Fat Tire Ale 12oz

$3.00

(R) New Belgium Fat Tire Ale 6pk

$16.00

(R) Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale 12oz

$3.00

(R) Rogue Hazelnut Brown Ale 6pk

$16.00

(R) Samuel Adams Just the Haze Non Alc IPA 12oz

$3.00

(R) Samuel Adams Just the Haze Non Alc IPA 6pk

$16.00

(R) Sea Dog Blue Dog Blueberry Ale 12oz

$3.00

(R) Sea Dog Blue Dog Blueberry Ale 6pk

$16.00

(R) Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 12oz

$3.00

(R) Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 6pk

$16.00

(R) Weinstephaner Hefeweizen Weissbier 11.2oz

$3.00

(R) Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA 12oz

$3.00

(R) Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA 6pk

$16.00

Spirits

6 O'Clock Gin 750ml

$42.00

Absente Absinthe 750ml

$52.00

Agave Cortez Mezcal Joven 750ml

$50.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon 750ml

$56.00

Angel's Envy Rye 750ml

$95.00

Angostura Aromatic Bitters 6.7oz

$19.00

Angostura Orange Bitters 6.7oz

$19.00

Aperol 1L

$36.00

Aviation Gin 1L

$34.00

Bailey's Irish Cream 1L

$59.00

Belvedere Vodka 750ml

$51.00

Bigallet Thyme Liqueur 750ml

$56.00

Bulleit Bourbon 1L

$40.00

Casamigos Tequila Añejo 750ml

$78.00

Casamigos Tequila Blanco 750ml

$69.00

Casamigos Tequila Reposado 750ml

$70.00

Chambord 750ml

$38.00

Conniption Gin 750ml

$40.00

Corazon Tequila Blanco 1L

$27.00

Dalwhinnie 15-Year Scotch 750ml

$95.00

Dark Door Demeter Gin

$28.00

Dark Door Pandemic Vodka

$25.00

Dark Door Cru Bourbon

$69.00

Don Julio Tequila 1942 750ml

$225.00

Don Julio Tequila Blanco 750ml

$25.00

Don Julio Tequila Reposado 750ml

$29.00

Empress 1908 Gin 750ml

$45.00

Flor de Caña Rum 1L

$18.00

Frangelico 1L

$55.00

Furlani Vermouth 750ml

$36.00

Giffard Banane du Bresil 750ml

$43.00

Giffard Pamplemousse 750ml

$35.00

Giffard Peche 750ml

$35.00

Glenfiddich Scotch 12-Year 750ml

$69.00

Grand Marnier 1L

$57.00

Grey Goose Vodka 1L

$54.00

Havana Club Rum 750ml

$36.00

Hendrick's Gin 1L

$59.00

High West Bourbon 750ml

$36.00

High West Double Rye 750ml

$36.00

Johnnie Walker Black Scotch 1L

$75.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Scotch 750ml

$350.00

Kahlua 1L

$53.00

Ketel One Vodka 1L

$57.00

Lagavulin Scotch 750ml

$168.00

Laphroaig Scotch 750ml

$78.00

Luxardo Aperitivo 750ml

$26.00

Macallan 12-Year Sherry Cask Scotch 750ml

$110.00

Michter's Bourbon 750ml

$55.00

Midleton Very Rare Irish Whiskey Vintage 750ml

$298.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch 750ml

$45.00

Noah's Mill Small Batch Bourbon 750ml

$82.00

Nolet's Gin 750ml

$45.00

Nuestra Soledad Mezcal 750ml

$72.00

Old Forester Bourbon 1L

$25.00

Park Pineau des Charentes 750ml

$30.00

Rhum J.M. XO 750ml

$91.00

St Germain 750ml

$38.00

Stolichnaya Vodka 1L

$42.00

Tanqueray Gin 1L

$43.00

Tequila Ocho Extra Añejo 750ml

$220.00

Tequila Ocho Plata 750ml

$53.00

Tito's Vodka 1L

$36.00

Tullamore DEW Irish Whiskey 1L

$50.00

Wheatley Vodka 1L

$28.00

Willet Pot Still Bourbon 750ml

$85.00

Woodinville Bourbon 750ml

$57.00

Worthy Park 109 Rum 750ml

$37.00

Worthy Park RumBar Silver 750ml

$33.00

Worthy Park RumBar White Overproof 750ml

$38.00

Woodford Reserve

$65.00

Bulliet 95 Rye

$40.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$32.00

Tipplers Orange Liquor

$33.00

Suntory Whisky

$80.00

Wakatake Daiginjo Onikoroshi Sake

$53.00

Nuestra Soledad La Compania, E Jutla

$72.00

Milagro Tequila Silver 750ML

$35.00

Miscellaneous

TRUE Barware Set 4-piece

$30.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer 6.8oz 4-pack

$6.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water 6.8oz 4-pack

$6.00

Fever Tree Club Soda 6.8oz 4-pack

$6.00

Luxardo Cherries 14.1oz Jar

$25.00

Corkage Fee WOW

$10.00

Corkage Fee SG

$25.00

WOW Tote Bag

$5.00

WOW Wine Key

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Small Giant

Location

1051 Water Street, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

