Predalina

review star

No reviews yet

1001 E Cumberland Ave

Tampa, FL 33602

Beverages

Cocktails

Naked & Famous

$23.00

Last Word

Aviation

Sidecar

vieux carre

Mati

$19.00

Oliviera

$18.00

Water Street Fashion

$18.00

The Harissa

$19.00

Predalina Water

$20.00

Easy Read

$20.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Draft Beer

Green Bench Turbid 7

$7.00

Wakefield Amber Waves

$7.00Out of stock

Funky Buddha Floridian

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Alfa

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Boddington's

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

Nicosia Frappato

$14.00

Scavino Barbera

$14.00

Schug Pinot Noir

$16.00

Ferreirinha Douro

$14.00

Tourelles Bekka

$14.00

Vallebelbo Barolo

$21.00

Numanthia Toro

$25.00

Penfold's 389

$25.00

Joseph Phelp's Cabernet

$75.00

Taste

corkage

$30.00

BTL Nicosia Frappato

$56.00

BTL Scavino Barbera

$56.00

BTL Schug Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Ferreirinha Douro

$68.00

BTL Tourelles Bekka

$56.00

BTL Vallebelbo Barolo

$92.00

BTL Numanthia Toro

$100.00

BTL Penfold's 389

$100.00

300 Eonops Limniona

$65.00

301 Planeta Frappato

$60.00Out of stock

302 Clement Savigny

$190.00Out of stock

303 Gavignet Nuits 1er Cru

$190.00Out of stock

304 Gros Frere Clos Vougeot

$500.00

305 Costera Cannanou

$60.00

306 Villa Rosa Chianti

$125.00

307 Il Poggione Brunello

$150.00

308 Gaja Promis

$120.00

309 Nieve Barbaresco

$90.00

310 Cerequio Barolo

$250.00

311 Allegrini Amarone

$155.00

312 Musar Red Blend

$85.00

313 St. Cosme Crozes Hermitage

$115.00

314 Beaucastel CDP

$175.00

315 Almeida Touriga

$65.00

316 La Cartuja Priorat

$60.00

317 Remelluri Rioja Reserva

$80.00

318 Landi Garnacha

$90.00

319 Chateau Lalande

$95.00

320 Dame de Montrose

$115.00

321 Chateau Beychevelle

$220.00

322 Ducru-Beaucaillou

$1,000.00

323 Chateau Margaux

$1,300.00

324 Pontet-Canet

$750.00

325 Chateau Haut-Brion

$1,600.00

326 Pape Clement

$250.00

327 Chateau Canon

$400.00

328 Chateau L'Ecuyer

$150.00

329 Works and Days Pinot Noir

$105.00

330 Chalk Hill Pinot Noir

$85.00

331 Guadalupe Pinot Noir

$175.00

332 Cristom PN

$105.00

333 Archery Summit

$135.00

334 Faust Cabernet

$120.00

335 Mayacamas Cabernet

$450.00

336 Hundred Acre Dark Ark

$1,500.00

337 Shafer TD-9

$180.00

338 Coursey Graves Bennett

$160.00

339 Newton Puzzle

$250.00

340 Klinker Brick Syrah

$65.00

341 Pride Mtn Merlot

$140.00

342 8 Years in the Dessert

$95.00

343 Biale Zinfandel

$65.00

Almeida Musgo

$16.00

Muses Assyrtiko

$16.00

Marchesi Gavi

$15.00

Regaleali Grillo

$15.00

Norante Falanghina

$13.00

Minchin Sav Blanc

$17.00

Pieropan Soave

$13.00

Moro Godello

$14.00

Olivia Chard

$16.00

Newton Chard

$23.00

Remoissenet Chard

$25.00

Tenuta d'Auria Rose

$13.00

Claudeval Rose

$14.00

Coelho Rose

$15.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$17.00

Garrus Rose

$65.00

Taste

BTL Almeida Musgo

$64.00

BTL Muses Assyrtiko

$64.00

BTL Marchesi Gavi

$60.00

BTL Regaleali Grillo

$60.00

BTL Norante Falanghina

$52.00

BTL Minchin Sav Blanc

$68.00

BTL Pieropan Soave

$52.00

BTL Moro Godello

$56.00

BTL Olivia Chard

$60.00

BTL Newton Chard

$92.00

BTL Remoissenet Chard

$100.00

BTL Tenuta d'Auria Rose

$52.00

BTL Claudeval Rose

$56.00

BTL Coelho Rose

$60.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$68.00

200 Spinola Gavi

$65.00

201 Fontaine-Audon Sancerre

$110.00

202 Baumard Chenin Blanc

$85.00

203 Metaireau Muscadet

$60.00

204 Montecillo Albarino

$70.00

205 Feudi Greco di Tufo

$65.00

206 Planeta Fiano

$95.00

207 Gaja Vistamare

$120.00

208 Atma Assyrtiko

$55.00

209 Anatolikos Assyrtiko

$70.00

210 Losada Godello

$75.00

211 Salvatore Falanghina

$75.00

212 Olivier Riviere Rioja

$65.00

213 Hofer Gruner Veltliner

$65.00

214 Damilano Arneis

$70.00

215 Gautherin Chablis

$80.00

216 Lavanterureaux Chablis

$130.00

217 Mangnien Mersault

$150.00

218 Morey Chassagne-Mont

$175.00

219 Le Nerthe CDP Blanc

$120.00

220 Alexana Pinot Gris

$75.00

221 Penfold's 51 Riesling

$75.00

222 Merry Edwards Sav Blanc

$90.00

223 Te Koko Sav Blanc

$120.00

224 Pine Ridge Chenin Blend

$55.00Out of stock

225 Coursey Graves Chard

$130.00

226 Grgich Hills Chard

$115.00

227 Staglin Chard

$375.00

228 Adelsheim Chard

$105.00

229 Mayacamas Chard

$145.00Out of stock

BTL Garrus Rose

$260.00

400 Billecart-Salmon Brut 1.5L

$300.00

401 Ruinart Rose 1.5L

$400.00

402 Rock Angel 1.5L

$180.00

403 Mayacamas Mout Veeder Cabernet

$900.00

404 Paolo Scavino Bric del Fiasc Barolo

$450.00

Syltbar Prosecco

$15.00

Lini Lambrusco Rose

$17.00

Hugel Corpinnat

$21.00

Leclerc Briant

$25.00

Moet Rose

$28.00

Dom Perignon

$95.00

BTL Syltbar Prosecco

$75.00

BTL Lini Lambrusco Rose

$85.00

BTL Hugel Corpinnat

$105.00

BTL Leclerc Briant

$125.00

BTL Moet Rose

$140.00

100 Moet

$120.00

101 J. Vignier

$155.00

102 Veuve Cliquot

$160.00

103 Bollinger

$180.00

104 Pol Roger

$225.00

105 Charles Heidsieck

$130.00

106 Paul Bara

$135.00

107 Ruinart Blanc de Blancs

$180.00

108 Pierre Moncuit BDB

$165.00

109 Francis Orban

$120.00

110 Pommery

$115.00

111 Veuve Cliquot Rose

$185.00

112 Ruinart Rose

$195.00

113 Waris Hubert Rose

$150.00

114 Billecart-Salmon Rose

$170.00

115 Henriot Rose

$145.00

116 J. Lassale Special Club

$225.00

117 Pierre Moncuit Grand Cru

$240.00

118 Bollinger Grande Annee Rose

$450.00

119 Krug Grande Cuvee

$585.00

120 Dom Perignon BTL

$475.00

121 PR Winston Churchill

$650.00

122 Mont Marcal Cava

$55.00

123 Ca del Bosco Franciacorta

$75.00

124 Jansz Rose

$65.00

125 Schramsberg Rose

$105.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Cappucino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Lavender Chai Latte

$4.50

Lapsang Souchong

$5.00

Florida Orange Blossom Green

$5.00

Ginger Turmeric

$5.00

Spice Cake

$5.00

TeBella Iced Tea

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$7.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

San Pelligrino

$7.00

Orange

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Free Spirited

Freely Harissa

$12.00

Seaside Tonic

$12.00

Freely Mati

$12.00

Liqueur/Cordials

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Averna

$12.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Bigallet China China

$12.00

Bigallet Thyme

$12.00

Braulio

$12.00

Chareau Aloe Vera

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green

$16.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$14.00

Clement Creole Shrub

$12.00

Creme De Violette

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Domaine De Canton

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fernet Menta

$12.00

Giffard Abricot du Roussillon

$12.00

Giffard Banane du Bresil

$12.00

Giffard Blue Curacao

$12.00

Giffard Carribean Pineapple

$12.00

Giffard Creme de Mure

$12.00

Giffard Curacao Triple Sec

$12.00

Giffard Pampelmousse

$12.00

Giffard Piment d'Espelette

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Italicus

$12.00

Kleos Mastiha

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Lo-fi Vermouth Dry

$12.00

Lo-fi Vermouth Sweet

$12.00

Lo-fi Vermouth Genetian

$12.00

Montenegro Amaro

$12.00

Nixta

$12.00

Nux Aplina

$12.00

Ouzo

$12.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$12.00

Pimms No.1

$12.00

Razzouk Arak

$12.00

St. George Bruto Americano

$12.00

St. George Nola Coffee

$12.00

St. George Spiced Pear

$12.00

Select Apertivo

$12.00

Thatchers Elderflower

$12.00

Sauternes

$15.00

Dolce Late Harvest

$22.00

Felsina Vin Santo

$15.00

Graham's Vintage Port

$30.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 Yr

$15.00Out of stock

Taylor Fladgate 30 Yr

$22.00

Royal Tokaji

$15.00

Bruto Americano

$12.00

Lunch

MEZZE

Crudite & Pita

$35.00

Blistered Cauliflower

$18.00

Zucchini Chips

$16.00

Tuna Tartar

$22.00

Fluke Crudo

$20.00

Smoked Hamachi Crudo

$22.00

Crispy Brussels

$16.00

Horiatiki

$17.00

SALADS

Mixed Green

$17.00

Fattoush

$18.00

Predalina Chop

$24.00

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

HANDHELDS & MORE

Predalina Burger

$22.00

Greek Chicken

$21.00

Spicy Chicken

$22.00

Falafel Burger

$20.00

Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$22.00

Prosciutto Flatbread

$23.00

Simply Grilled Bronzino

$32.00

Tomato Calamarata

$24.00

SIDES

Fries

$7.00

Tabouleh

$6.00

Small Green Salad

$8.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Pita No Charge

Dinner

RAW

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$24.00

Oysters Dozen

$48.00

Yellow Fin Crudo

$24.00

Hamachi Crudo

$22.00

Fluke Crudo

$20.00

MAINS

Lobster Skewer

$48.00

Sea Bream Spetsiota

$36.00

Halibut

$38.00

Seared Scallop

$40.00

Snapper

$38.00

Roasted Salmon

$36.00

Flank Steak

$34.00

Blue Crab Chitarra

$37.00

Tomato Calamarata

$26.00

FOR THE TABLE

Salt Crust Bronzino

$105.00

Rack of Lamb

$85.00

Tomahawk Gyro

$120.00Out of stock

Pull Tomahawk Set

SIDES

Whipped Potatoes

$12.00

Hearth-Roasted Zucchini

$13.00

Saffron Rice

$12.00

Cripsy Brussels

$12.00

Roasted Mushroom

$14.00

Fries

$7.00

Pita

$3.00

Pita No Charge

Brunch

MEZZE

Crudite and Pita

$35.00

Crispy Brussels

$16.00

Saganaki

$18.00

Potato Stroma

$17.00

Zucchini Chips

$16.00

RAW

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$24.00

Oysters Dozen

$48.00

Yellow Fin Crudo

$24.00

Hamachi Crudo

$22.00

BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Parfait

$12.00

Super Simple

$15.00

Crab Benedict

$24.00

Omelet

$18.00

French Toast

$17.00

Steak and Eggs

$30.00

Brunch Flatbread

$24.00

Smoked Salmon Flatbred

$26.00

Rolled Baklava

$13.00

HANDHELDS

Predalina Burger

$22.00

Greek Chicken

$21.00

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$22.00

Falafel Burger

$20.00

SALADS

Fatoush

$18.00

Predalina Chop

$24.00

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

Horiatiki

$17.00

SIDES

Crispy Bacon

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Tabouleh

$6.00

SHAREABLES

Tomahawk Gyro

$120.00

Dessert

Phyllo Crunch

$14.00

Loukoumades

$13.00

Marinated Pineapple

$13.00

Rolled Baklava

$14.00

Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood driven Mediterranean Cuisine

Website

Location

1001 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

