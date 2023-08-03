Half Moon Seafood Company 615 Channelside Drive Container 5
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Responsibly sourced seafood, made fresh to order! Our goal is simple, to serve quality (and delicious) fish sandwiches, made with ingredients you can trust.
Location
615 Channelside Drive Container 5, Tampa, FL 33602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Sparkman Wharf
No Reviews
615 Channelside Drive Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tampa
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurant