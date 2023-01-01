Restaurant header imageView gallery

Petite Cerise 1027 7th Street Northwest

Dessert

Ile Flottante

$12.00

Banana Napoleon

$14.00

Mango Tarte

$15.00

NA Beverages

Coca-Cola

$5.00

Lemon Lime

$5.00

NA Spritz

$10.00

Fresh OJ

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Liquor

Vodka

Epiphany Organic

$12.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Gin

1.5 oz Hayman's

$12.00

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

1.5 oz Hendrick's Gin

$15.00

Rum

1.5 oz Havana Club

$12.00

1.5 oz El Dorado 8 yr

$14.00

Agave

1.5 oz Arrette Blanco

$12.00

1.5 oz Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$14.00

1.5 oz Arrette Reposado

$18.00

Whiskey

1.5 oz Four Roses

$12.00

1.5 oz Maker's Mark

$14.00

1.5 oz Michter's Rye

$14.00

Scotch / Irish

1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

1.5 oz Lagavulin 16yr

$20.00

Brandy

1.5 oz Roger Groult 3 yr Calvados

$14.00

1.5 oz 1840 Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$14.00

Vermouth / Liqueurs

1.5 oz Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

1.5 oz Aperol

$12.00

1.5 oz Campari

$12.00

1.5 oz Chartreuse, Yellow

$16.00

1.5 oz Cointreau

$14.00

1.5 oz Grand Marnier

$14.00

1.5 oz Creme de Cassis

$14.00

1.5 oz Creme de Violette

$12.00

1.5 oz Creme de Cacao

$12.00

1.5 oz Grand Marnier

$14.00

1.5 oz Lillet Blanc

$12.00

1.5 oz Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Daiquiri - Classic

$16.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

Frappe

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Hurricane

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Mint Julep

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Screwdriver

$16.00

Sea Breeze

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Whiskey Smash

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

French 75

$14.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Garibaldi w/ Campari

$14.00

NA Garibaldi

$10.00

Petite Mimosa

$15.00

Little Cherry Sour

$16.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Daiquiri Myrtille

$16.00

Jaune et Vert

$16.00

Kir Royale

$15.00

Ligurian Sea

$16.00

Little Cherry Sour

$16.00

Pastis

$15.00

Sesqui

$16.00

Beer & Cider

Draft Beers

DFT Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

$12.00

DFT Rothaus Pilsner

$12.00

DFT Union Divine IPA

$12.00

Bottled Beer & Cider

Dupont Cider

$20.00

Erdinger NA

$8.00

Wine

Wine by the Glass

Lelievre Brut Rose BTG

$17.00

Pienne BdB Brut BTG

$35.00

Restons Pinot Gris BTG

$15.00

Pepiere MSeM Melon BTG

$14.00

L'Amonier Touraine SB BTG

$15.00

Fuchs Alsace PB BTG

$19.00

Jourdan Chenin BTG

$14.00

Cheveau Beujolais Chard BTG

$16.00

Patience BTG

$14.00

Tiphaine Touraine BTG

$16.00

Beche Morgon Gamay BTG

$14.00

Fornelli Sciaccarellu BTG

$15.00

Noellat PN BTG

$28.00

Jacouton Syrah BTG

$18.00

Le Puy BDX BTG

$20.00

Wine by the Bottle

Seleque Solessence NV

$160.00

Prevost Closerie 2019

$400.00

Laherte Frères Autrefois 2018

$300.00

Collin "Les Maillons" Extra Brut BdN NN

$300.00

Bouchard BdN Valle Vilaine NV

$250.00

Lancelot Pienne BdB Brut NV

$150.00

Lilbert Fils Grand Cru Cramant NV

$195.00

Chartogne Taillet St Anne

$135.00

Charlot Rubis de la Dune 2014

$185.00

Moncuit Grand Cru Rose NV

$185.00

Champ Divin CdJ Brut Nature 2020

$80.00

Ch. de Breze Cremant

$60.00

Dom. Lelievre Leucquois NV

$75.00

Val de Mer Brut Nature 2018

$70.00

Theirry Tissot Bugey Rose Extra Dry 2018

$74.00

La Grange Tiphane Pet Nat Rose 2021

$65.00

Billecart Salmon Brut Reserve NV

$175.00

Boesch Pinot Gris Le Coq 2020

$60.00

Pfister Pinot Blanc Paar 2021

$76.00

Pfister Riesling Berg 2021

$80.00

Mann Riesling Cuvee Albert 2018

$90.00

Boxler Grand Cru Riesling Sommerberg 2017

$140.00

Pepiere Clisson 2019

$70.00

Natter Sancerre 2021

$100.00

Pelle Menetou-Salon Morgues 2021

$65.00

Meslerie Vouvray 2016

$90.00

Stater West Saumur Les Chapaudaises 2018

$120.00

Baudry Chinon Blanc 2021

$75.00

Belliviere Coteaux du Loire L'Effraie 2020

$100.00

Baudouin Anjou Les Gats 2017

$140.00

Serrigny Aligote 2020

$60.00

Pataille Aligote 2020

$75.00

Piuze "Terroir de Chichee" 2020

$94.00

Pueyo Achillea 2019

$115.00

Clement Bourgogne Blanc 2020

$94.00

Ch. de Lavernette Beaujolais Vignes Roche 2020

$80.00

Serrigny Savigny Les Beaune 2020

$115.00

Merlin Macon Vineuscles Cras 2016

$88.00

Bonheur Auxey Duresses VV 2017

$125.00

Morey Mersault 2011

$175.00

Champ Divin Chardonnay Pollux

$100.00

Tissot Chardonnay Patchwork 2020

$95.00

Mouillard Chardonnay Bas de la Chaux 2018

$70.00

Souillard Crozes Hermitage Blanc 2017

$100.00

Roc des Anges Catalanes Lllum 2021

$85.00

Bagnol Cassis Blanc 2020

$80.00

Berenice Bandol Blanc 2021

$100.00

Fuchs Pinot Blanc 2019

$65.00

Pepiere Merci 2020

$60.00

L'Aumonier Touraine 2019

$65.00

Lelleviere "Gris de Toul" Cotes de Toul 2021

$50.00

Berenice Bandol Rose 2021

$80.00

Le Patience Rose 2021

$60.00

Clos. St. Magdeleine Cotes de Toul 2021

$75.00

La Grange Tiphane Tournage Riant

$70.00

d'Amile Vieux Carignon 2020

$74.00

Depardon "Cote du Puy" Morgon 2020

$80.00

Bourjassot "Classique" 2019

$80.00

Mouillard "Trousseau" Cotes du Jura 2020

$80.00

Natter Sancerre Rouge 2019

$90.00

Pavillon "Cuvee Ambassador" Chavannes 2021

$70.00

PJ Villa "Preface" St. Joseph 2021

$150.00

Jayer "Passetoutgrains" 2017

$60.00

Segottes St. Emillon Grand Cru 2019

$100.00

Le Puy "Emilien" 2019

$140.00

Bandol "Cassis" Rouge 2018

$120.00

Becheras St. Joseph

$85.00

Sunier Regnie 2021

$90.00

Roilette Fleurie 2021

$75.00

Graillot Crozes Hermitage 2017

$150.00

Mikulski Borgogne Rouge 2018

$110.00

de Fa "En Besset" Fleurie 2019

$84.00

Baudouin "les Coteaux D'Ardenay" Anjou Rouge 2019

$74.00

Guiberteau "Les Chapaudaises" Sameur Rouge 2018

$120.00

Clair "Vaudinelles" Marsannay 2017

$120.00

Gruhier "Cuvee Juliette" Borgogne Epineuil 2018

$75.00

Morey Monthelie Rouge 2018

$165.00

Tardy "Champerrier" Gevrey VV 2018

$125.00Out of stock

JM & T Bouley Volnay 2018

$185.00

Clair "Champs Pedrix" Vosne Romanee 2018

$325.00

Souillard "Tartaras" Cote Rotie 2016

$225.00

2 Anes Corbieres-Fontanilles 2020

$52.00

du Chapitre "no 7" CdR 2020

$50.00

Natter Sancerre Rouge 2019

$90.00

Beche "Cote Du Puy" 2020

$80.00

Gahier Arbos Trousseau 2020

$100.00

Tempier "Lulu & Lucien" Bandol 2020

$150.00

Carafes

Carafe House White

$20.00

Carafe House Rose

$20.00

Carafe House Red

$24.00

Corkage

Corkage

$50.00

Coffee/Espresso & Tea

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

Single Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Tea

Tea Cream Earl Grey

$5.00

Tea Presidential Blend

$5.00

Tea On the Waterfront

$5.00

Tea Chamomile

$5.00

Tea Cherry Blossom Rose

$5.00

Tea Morrocan Mint

$5.00

Tea Roasted Almond

$5.00

Fire

Fire!

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:15 am - 10:00 pm
A casual French inspired all day dining from Michelin-starred chef Jeremiah Langhorne and the team from The Dabney.

1027 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

