Appetizer

Chicken Wings

$18.00+
French Fries

$6.00
Deep Fried Calzone

$8.00
Fried Ravioli

$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00
Rice Balls

$5.00

Simple Focaccia

$10.00

Classic Focaccia

$10.00
1 Garlic Knots

$1.00

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Salads

Bruschetta

$10.00
Caesar

$10.00
Caprese

$13.00
insalata della casa

$12.00

Mediterranean

$12.00

Mista Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Grill Chicken

$2.00

Subs

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.00
Meatballs Parm Hero

$11.00

18" NY Pizza

18" Cheese

$16.00

18" Specialty Pizza

18" Boscaiola

$22.00
18" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

18" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

18" Calabrese

$22.00

18" Capricciosa

$22.00

18" Hawaiian

$22.00

18" Italia

$22.00

18" Luna

$22.00
18" Margherita

$18.50
18" Meatlovers

$22.00

18" Meatballs Ricotta

$22.00
18" Mitica

$22.00

18" Ortolano

$22.00

18" Prosciutto

$22.00

18" Quattro Formaggi

$22.00

18" Vegetarian

$22.00
18" Vittoria

$22.00

18" White

$22.00

12" Specialty Pizza

12" Boscaiola

$18.00

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

12" Calabrese

$18.00

12" Capricciosa

$18.00

12" Hawaiian

$18.00

12" Italia

$18.00

12" Luna

$18.00

12" Margherita

$15.50

12" Meatlovers

$18.00

12" Meatballs Ricotta

$18.00

12" Mitica

$18.00

12" Ortolano

$18.00

12" Prosciutto

$18.00

12" Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

12" Vegetarian

$18.00

12" Vittoria

$18.00

12" White

$18.00

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00
Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Lasagna

$14.00

Bake Ziti

$13.00

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Lobster Ravioli

$14.00

Tortellini Della Casa

$14.00

Pomodoro

$12.00

Alfredo

$14.00

Alla Vodka

$14.00

Bolognese

$14.00

Pesto

$14.00

Beef Ravoli

$14.00

Sicilian 12"x18"

Sicilian Pizza

$23.00

Calzones

Base Calzone

$13.00

Americano Calzone

$16.00

Classic Calzone

$15.00

Ham,Ricotta Chesse ,Mozarella Cheese

Farcito Calzone

$16.00

Mozarella Cheese,Black Olives,Fresh Spinach ,Ricotta Cheese toped with pomodoro Sauce .

Giulieta Calzone

$15.00

Mozarella Cheese ,Slice Ham ,Basil topped with tomato sauce .

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Kid's Fried Ravioli

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Carmine

$25.00

Grandma Pizza

$23.00

Pizza metro

Pizza Metro Cheese

$43.00

Pizza Metro Margahrita

$45.00