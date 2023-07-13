*TACOS*

Imagine ~ you are in Guadalajara, Mexico City, Acapulco, Cancun and all you are surrounded by the best tacos on the planet! Here they are! All Tacos Mexicanos are served with Mexican rice or white rice, black beans, refried or rancho (whole) beans. Substitute rice and beans for steamed veggies, house salad, plantains or Azteca fries for 1.49 Make your TACOS FLACOS by substituting the tortilla for lettuce wrap. add $.50c per wrap