Restaurant info

If you’re looking for an unforgettable dining experience, look no further than 908 Bistro. Founded by husband and wife duo Versel & Lindsay, our restaurant may have only opened its doors in June 2022, but we have over 41 years of combined culinary experience. Our passion for excellent food has been with us since we were kids working in the restaurant business. As the proud chef and co-owner of the restaurant, Versel’s career began as a dishwasher in Provincetown, working his way up to executive chef in Chatham. Now, he personally prepares each dish on our extensive lunch and dinner menu, ensuring every meal is fabulous. Lindsay spearheads front-of-house, administration, and ensuring guests have an outstanding experience.