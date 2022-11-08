Restaurant header imageView gallery

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Fanny's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

6067 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte

Snacks

Olives

$5.00

Popcorn

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Coctel de Camaron

$12.00

Artichoke Gratin

$12.00

Guacamole & Pico

$8.00

Cocktails

Daisy

$15.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

COFFEE/TEA

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cortado

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Iced Tea

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Mocha

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Coffee Carrier

$35.00

comes with sugar, milk, stirrers, and napkins. Please specify the amount of coffee cups needed.

Whole Bean Espresso 01

$18.50

Whole Bean Drip 22

$18.50

Iced Tea Carafe

$15.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

N/A BEV

Arnold Palmer

$10.00

Diet Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

Roy Rodger

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$7.00

Voss Sparkling

$8.00

Voss Still

$8.00

1L Orange Juice

$15.00

Iced Tea Carafe

$15.00

Pineapple Juice

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures image

Similar restaurants in your area

Meyers Manx - 6060 Wilshire Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
6060 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
TOM BERGIN'S PUBLIC HOUSE
orange star4.3 • 10
840 S Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Milk Jar Cookies
orange starNo Reviews
5466 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Met Him At A Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,577
801 South La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Mid City
orange starNo Reviews
5750 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Blazin’ Birds
orange star4.3 • 429
6246 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston