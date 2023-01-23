Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ali's Chicken & Waffles

1139 Sixth Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101

Home Chicken Sandwich
Combo #2
Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Combos

Combo #1

$11.50+

Two pieces of strips, a waffle or fries, with a sauce of your choice on the side.

Combo #2

$13.00

Two pieces of fried chicken strips, a waffle and fries, with a sauce of your choice on the side

Combo #3

$16.75

Three pieces of fried chicken strips, a waffle and fries, with a sauce of your choice on the side

Combo #4

$15.00

Jumbo shrimps, a waffle and fries with a sauce of your choice on the side

Kid's Combo

$7.00

One piece tender with a waffle or fries and a sauce of your choice on the side.

Sandwiches

Original Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, pickles with Ali's Sauce spread.

Home Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Buttermilk fried chicken smothered in East-African clarified butter, herbed mayo spread and tomato slices.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Buttermilk fried chicken smothered in Thai chili oil, herbed mayo spread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Well seasoned grilled chicken with Ali sauce spread, pickles, and tomato slices.

Chick-in-Waffle Sandwich

$7.50

Buttermilk Fried chicken smothered in Thai chili oil, Honey mustard stuffed in our buttery waffle.

Soulcal Specials

Ali's Fries

$11.50+

French Fries topped with corn pico, diced fried chicken or shrimp, drizzled with chipotle mayo and finished with cilantro.

Ali's Burrito

$11.99

French Fries topped with corn pico, diced fried chicken, drizzled with chipotle mayo, finished with cilantro and wrapped with flour tortilla.

Surf n' Bird Burrito

$12.99

French Fries topped with corn pico, diced fried chicken and shrimp, drizzled with chipotle mayo, finished with cilantro and wrapped with flour tortilla.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, Diced fried chicken, cheese, and toasted sweet corn with a side of two dipping sauces of your choice.

Sides

Mac n' Cheese

$5.25

Collard Greens

$4.99

Grits

$4.25

Fries

$4.25

Sambusa

$5.00

Condiments

Ali Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Herb Mayo

$0.50

Coconut Syrup

$0.50

A la carte

Single Chicken Tender

$4.25

Single Waffle

$3.99

Shrimp

$5.50

Teas

Mom's Iced Tea

$5.00

Black tea, with mom's spice blend and fresh ginger served over ice.

Thai Tea

$5.00

Our in house brewed Thai tea is served with your choice of milk served over ice.

Mom's Tea

$3.50+

Black tea, with mom's spice blend and fresh ginger.

Soft Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Fountain drink over ice.

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Fountain drink over ice.

Diet-Coke

$2.50

Fountain drink over ice.

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Fountain drink over ice.

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Fountain drink over ice.

Sprite

$2.50

Fountain drink over ice.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving a halal rendition of chicken & waffles, shrimp & grits, fried chicken sandwiches, loaded fries, mac & cheese, and more!

Website

Location

1139 Sixth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

