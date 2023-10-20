Crudo

Fluke Crudo
$15.00

verrill farm blackberry vinegar, basil

Day Boat Scallop Tiradito
$15.00

aji amarillo, corn nuts

Tuna Tartare
$15.00

cucumber, garlic chives, sesame

Beef Crudo
$16.00

horseradish, yuzu, fried shallots, ginger

Chilled Appetizers

Flatbreads and All the Sauces
$15.00

One of each of our house sauces: - red chili + tomato - carrot + orange mignonette - yellow citrus + pineapple - lime + green herbs - creamy white garlic - black garlic tamari Served with scallion pancake and coconut flatbread

Whipped Avocado
$11.00

plantain chips, lemon/lime, radish

Lobster In Tiger's Milk
$19.00

sweet potato chips, passionfruit

Spicy Octopus Tostada
$16.00

lazy street corn

Domestic Caviar
$28.00

fried plantains, crema (non-dairy), pickled onion

Salmon Rillette
$15.00

Hot Appetizers

Charred Hamachi Collar
$19.00

soy sauce, sesame, pickled ginger mayo

FRIED CLAMS
$19.00
Fried Pork Ribs
$16.00
Lobster Scallion Pancakes
$23.00

garlic sauce, pea shoots

Local Seafood Chowder
$11.00

coconut, hominy, lime, corn cake

Masa Fries
$10.00

creamy garlic sauce, red chili + tomato sauce, umami salt

Roasted Pork Belly
$15.00Out of stock

black grape + gochujang sauce, herb salad, calamansi vinaigrette

Smoky Chicken Wings
$14.00

szechuan peppercorn, dried chilis

Fried Oysters
$12.00
Yucca Croquettes
$11.00
Salmon Bites
$16.00

Salads + Vegetables

Apple + Endive Salad
$12.00

cilantro, jalapeno oil, citrus

Grilled Bok Choy
$11.00

rice vinegar, mustard oil, sesame

Little Gem Lettuce
$12.00

shaved vegetables, crispy quinoa, green goddess

Deviled Crab Salad
$19.00

avocado, hot sauce

Charred Cabbage
$14.00

peanuts, puffed rice, pineapple vinegar

Large Plates

Citrus Marinated Grilled Shrimp
$25.00

rice noodle salad, nuoc cham, chili crisp

Bluefish A La Plancha
$24.00

verrill farm creamed corn, green chilies, coconut milk

Fried Cod Cheeks
$23.00

masa fries, slaw, avocado ranch

Korean Fried Chicken
$22.00

chili sauce, quick pickles, black sesame, coconut flatbread

Grilled Petite Tenderloin
$28.00

king trumpet mushrooms, charred green beans, black garlic

Pineapple Fried Rice
$19.00

tamarind, tamari, ginger, sunny egg

Sauces, Sides, and Breads

Plantain Chips
$2.00
Herb Salad
$5.00
Griddled Rice Cakes
$5.00
Rice Noodles
$5.00
Curtido
$4.00
Pickled Vegetables
$4.00
Rice & Seaweed Crisps
$4.00
Scallion Pancake
$7.00
Red Chili Flatbread
$7.00Out of stock
Coconut Flatbread
$6.00
Black Garlic Tamari Sauce
$1.50
Lime + Green Herb Sauce
$1.50
Red Chili + Tomato Sauce
$1.50
Carrot + Orange Mignonette
$1.50
Yellow Citrus + Pineapple Sauce
$1.50
Creamy White Garlic Sauce
$1.50

Dessert

Coconut Rice Pudding
$10.00
Dark Chocolate
$8.00