  • Home
  • /
  • Rumson
  • /
  • Almost Home - Sea Bright - 1136 N Ocean Ave
Main picView gallery

Almost Home - Sea Bright 1136 N Ocean Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1136 N Ocean Ave

Sea Bright, NJ 07760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drip Coffee

Almost Home House Blend

Almost Home House Blend

$3.25+

Decaf

$3.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

2/3 drip coffee, 1/3 steamed milk

Java Box

$24.00

Aeropress(8oz)

$4.00

Pour over (12oz)

$4.25

Iced Coffee

Overnight Iced Coffee

$4.00+

House blend drip coffee brewed hot and chilled overnight.

House Cold Brew

House Cold Brew

$4.75+

Dark roast beans brewed in cold water for 18 hours. Cold brew is more bold, less acidic and more caffeinated than iced coffee.

Kyoto

$7.95+Out of stock

18 hour gravity-extracted slow-drip iced coffee. Super smooth, super flavorful. No need for milk or sugar.

Iced decaf

$4.00+

Growler

$25.00

Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

Traditional Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso with a dash of milk

Cortado

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and milk

Flat White

$4.25

8oz latte with no foam

Latte

$4.75+

Espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Espresso with steamed milk. More foam than latte.

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso with water

Tea and Tea Based Lattes

Tea

Tea

$3.75+

The Peaky Blinder

$5.75+

(previously known as The London Fog) Earl grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup.

Stewart's 1924

$5.75+

Root beer tea, choice of milk, vanilla syrup and chocolate sauce. (add vanilla ice cream +2.95)

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Chai tea with your choice of steamed milk.

Barista Favorites

Butterfly Lemonade

$5.25+

Homemade lemonade with butterfly pea tea.

Maple Brown Sugar Latte

$6.75+

Campfire Cold Brew

$6.75

Specialty Drinks

Monochrome

Monochrome

$6.75+

Almond milk, double shot of espresso, activated charcoal, vanilla extract and maple syrup. Health benefits of charcoal: -Detoxify -Promotes healthy liver function -Reduce gas and bloating -Reduce cholestrol

Bee's Knee's

Bee's Knee's

$5.75+

Double shot of espresso, AU honey, cinnamon, choice of milk.

Moon Milk

$6.75+

Tumeric ginger, cinnamon, maca, cardamom, honey and choice of milk.

Dirty Yoo-Hoo

Dirty Yoo-Hoo

$6.75

Yoo-hoo, double shot of espresso, served in classic Yoo-hoo bottle.

Shaken Espresso

Shaken Espresso

$6.75+

Double shot espresso, vanilla, cinnamon and your choice of milk. Shaken and poured over ice.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75+

Nutella latte

$5.75+

Campfire Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Caramel Apple Latte

$6.75

Matcha Madness

Matcha is a powdered Japanese green tea. -High in antioxidants -Boosts brain function -Promotes healthy weight loss -Heart Healthy
Sunlife Organics Ceremonial Matcha Latte

Sunlife Organics Ceremonial Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Matcha Man Randy Savage

$5.75+

Sunlife Organics ceremonial matcha and our homemade lemonade.

Brown sugar cinnamon Matcha Latte

$6.75+

Sunlife organics ceremonial matcha, coconut syrup, AU honey, choice of milk.

Lemonade Lovers

Homemade Lemonade

Homemade Lemonade

$4.50+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

Homemade lemonade with black iced tea.

Charcoal Lemonade

Charcoal Lemonade

$5.00+

Homemade lemonade with activated charcoal. Charcoal health benefits: -Detoxify -Promotes healthy liver function -Reduce gas and bloating -Reduce cholesterol

Chai Lemonade

Chai Lemonade

$5.00+

Homemade lemonade with our homemade lavender syrup.

Goodonya Lemonade

$5.00+

From the Bakery

Bagel

Bagel

$2.50Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$3.50
Brioche Cinnabun

Brioche Cinnabun

$4.25
Flavored Biscuit

Flavored Biscuit

$4.00

Vegan Banana Bread

$4.00
Cookie

Cookie

$3.00

Gluten Free Cookie

$3.75

Muffin

$3.25

Baked Bar

$3.75

Energy Ball

$5.00

Crumb Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Granola

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$4.25

Galette

$6.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$5.50

Specialty donut

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.00

Pig In A Blanket

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Pocket

$7.95

Pizza

$5.95Out of stock

Pretzel

$4.00Out of stock

Stuffed Breads Whole

$18.00Out of stock

Chipwich

$9.95Out of stock

Stuffed Bread Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Handpie

$5.95Out of stock

Pretzel Bites

$2.00Out of stock

Flavored Crossiant

$5.00Out of stock

Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Specialty Cookie

$5.00

Day Old Bagels

$1.00Out of stock

Featured Specialty Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Banana Crumb Cake

$4.95

Quiche

$6.00Out of stock

Calzone

$14.95Out of stock

Apple Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Hat

$25.00

T's

$25.00

Hoodies

$50.00

Feel Free

$7.95

New Merch

$30.00

Welcome To Almost Home

$15.00

Rope Hat

$30.00

1lb Coffee Beans

Dog Treats

$4.00

Bottled Beverages

Yoo-Hoo

$3.50

Richards Rain Water Large

$6.95

Stewart's

$3.50

Olipop

$3.50

Mad Tasty

$5.00

Lemon Perfect

$3.50

Natalies OJ

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.50

Rain Water

$3.00

Cruising Cold Brew 4 Pack

$18.00

Promix Bar

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Tap Water

$1.00

Milk

$2.50

Cascara

$4.50

Benchmark Breads

Country Loaf

$13.00Out of stock

Country Pan Loaf

$14.00

Seeded Loaf

$14.00

Sesame Semolina

$14.00Out of stock

Olive & Herb

$15.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin

$14.00Out of stock

Secret Menu

Sunrise In Sea Bright

$9.95+

Red Eye Affogato

$7.50

Not So Fat Americano

$7.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1136 N Ocean Ave, Sea Bright, NJ 07760

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yolks On You kitchen
orange star4.5 • 55
1132 Ocean ave Sea bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Woody's Ocean Grille - Sea Bright
orange star4.3 • 642
1 East Church St Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Anjelica’s Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 1,926
1070 Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
This Menu and is for Club members and guests you will not be able to pickup your order if you are not a member or a guest of a member!
orange starNo Reviews
1485 Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Driftwood Tiki Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1485 Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Salt and Smoke - 1485 Ocean Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1485 Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sea Bright

Anjelica’s Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 1,926
1070 Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Donovan's Reef
orange star4.5 • 1,684
1171 Ocean Avenue Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Victory Park Tavern
orange star4.7 • 1,291
21 West River Road Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Val's Tavern - 123 E River Rd
orange star4.7 • 1,138
123 E River Rd Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Woody's Ocean Grille - Sea Bright
orange star4.3 • 642
1 East Church St Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Crazees
orange star4.5 • 257
2 West River Road Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sea Bright
Fair Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston