Powerbank Charger

$39.99

Dual USB output (5V 1A, 5V 2.1A) Li-ion portable power bank meets the demands of the latest digital devices. With built-in micro USB, Type C, and Apple Lightning charging cables, this product provides current limiting functions supporting safe charging of all your mobile devices and is also equipped with an intelligent LED power status display so you'll always know how much power you have on the go.