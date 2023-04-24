Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cefalu Seaside Sicilian 1180 West Devon Avenue

No reviews yet

1180 West Devon Avenue

Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

You're Starving, Start Here

360 Day Aged Prosciutto

$18.00

360 day aged prosciutto, heirloom cherry tomatoes, evoo

Arancini Tradizionale

$9.00

Bang Island Rope Mussels

$15.00

Tomatoes, garlic, rustic bread croutons

Cefalu Charcuterie

$10.00

Served tableside with homemade jams, olives, roasted peppers, rustic bread

Cefalu Seafood Salad

$25.00

Calamari, shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops, Meyer lemon, roasted peppers

Frito Misto

$18.00

Shrimp, Calamari, calabrian hot peppers

Frito Misto Grilled

$23.00

Shrimp, Calamari, calabrian hot peppers

Meatball

$9.00

Basil-infused tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella

Parmigiana

$14.00

Cefalu eggplant parmigiana

Swordfish Carpaccio

$19.00

Star anise and dill-marinated capers, yellow sundried tomatoes, evoo

Bread Basket

Greens & Such

Chefs Choice Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Ask about of selection of the day

Lentil Soup

$8.00

Beefsteak Tomato Salad

$14.00

Black olives, red tropea onions, mint, balsamic, evoo

Fork & Knife Caesar Salad

$14.00

Anchoives, caesar dressing, brioche croutons, parmigiano

Greens & Herbs Salad

$12.00

Shredded Sicilian

$14.00

Iceburg, tomatoes, red onion, evoo, ricotta salata

Side Salad

$5.00

Pasta & Risotto

Busiate

$18.00

Almonds, garlic and tomato pesto, evoo

Caccio e Pepe Bucatini

$18.00

Aged pecorino, parmigiano, black peppercorn

Cefalu Risotto

$18.00

Clams Busiate

$26.00

Red or White

Mezzi Paccheri

$18.00

Tomato ragu, parmigiano, mint

Orecchiette

$21.00

Mild Italian sausage, rapini, garlic, tomatoes

Pennoni

$19.00

Classic meat and tomato ragu

Tagliatelle Gorgonzola

$21.00

Busiate Marinara

$16.00

Pizza

Cefalu

$20.00

Tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, eggplant, sausage

Angolo

$19.00

Prosciutto

$21.00

Arugula, aged prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, evoo

Classic Margherita

$16.00

Toamto, mozzarella, basil

Pecorino

$19.00

Tomatoes, mozzarella, anchovies, oregano

Salami Piccante

$20.00

Spicy Italian pepperoni, mozzarella, basil-infused tomatoes, black olives, Calabrese 'nduja

Fungi e Tartufo Nero

$19.00

Build your own

Gorgonzola

$19.00

Sausage, mozzarella, broccoli rabe, Calabrian hot peppers

Pesci

Cefalu Catch

$40.00

Octopus

$28.00

Olive Oil Cod

$28.00

Sea Bass

$40.00

Capers, black olives, baby potatoes, basil-infused tomato sauce

Farm

14oz Prime NY Strip

$55.00

22oz Berkenshire Tomahawk Pork Chop

$38.00

22oz Bone-in Ribeye

$62.00

6oz Filet Mignon

$29.00

8oz Chopped Sirloin

$24.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Veal Milanese

$32.00

Whole Brick Chicken

$29.00

Yes, You Need Sides

Asparagus

$10.00

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Croquette

$8.00

Sicilian Potato Pancake

Roasted Smashed Potato

$9.00

Sicilian Dippers

$7.00

Wild Mushroom

$8.00

Menu Per Bambini

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Bucatini Marinara

$12.00

Butter Busiate

$12.00

Bar Snacks

Quattro Spuntini

$12.00

Arancini

$9.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Croquette

$9.00

Pane Panelle

$9.00

Sfincione

$8.00

Caponata

$8.00

Potato Chips

Dessert

Cefalu Cannoli Board

$8.00

Brioche Con Gelato

$8.00

Marinated Strawberries

$8.00Out of stock

Sicilian Cassata

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Gelati & Sorbetti

$6.00

Packages

Lunch Package

$30.00

Dinner Package

$65.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
